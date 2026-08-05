ASDS Launches Innovative Financial and Technology Retreat Designed Exclusively for Dermatologists

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is expanding its educational offerings beyond clinical excellence with the launch of $kin in the Game , a financial and technology literacy course designed exclusively for dermatologists. Developed in collaboration with Wilmington Trust, this immersive educational retreat will take place on Sept. 18-19, 2026, at Danfords Hotel and Marina in Port Jefferson, New York.

While dermatologists dedicate years to mastering patient care, $kin in the Game provides an opportunity to strengthen their financial acumen for longevity. The agenda will discuss how to build a financial foundation, optimize personal financial plans, explore new practice technology and create a long-term business strategy. The practical, specialty-specific content will empower dermatologists to make informed financial decisions while leveraging technology to strengthen and grow their practices.

"Clinical excellence is only one part of building a successful career," said ASDS President and Course Co-Director, Kavita Mariwalla, MD. "Today's dermatologists are also navigating complex financial decisions, rapidly evolving technologies and changing practice models. The launch of $kin in the Game reflects the Society's continued commitment to providing education that supports every aspect of a dermatologist's career — helping them to thrive both clinically and professionally.”

“Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are transforming nearly every aspect of medical practice — from clinical workflows and patient engagement to operational efficiency and business strategy," said Course Co-Director Matthew Elias, DO. "Our goal is to help dermatologists evaluate these tools thoughtfully, understand where they add value and make informed investment decisions that strengthen their practices for the future.”

Unlike traditional financial seminars, the program is tailored specifically for dermatologists and addresses the unique opportunities and challenges they face throughout their careers. Participants will explore topics including:

Investment and financial planning.

Retirement, estate and tax planning.

Private equity setups.

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in dermatology practices.

Ethics, liability and the regulatory landscape.

Technology investments that improve efficiency and profitability.

Practice growth and long-term business planning.

$kin in the Game’s format will also include interactive discussions with financial and technology experts, as well as dedicated time to network with peers facing similar opportunities and challenges. The course emphasizes practical application over theory, equipping attendees with actionable tools and strategies they can immediately implement in both their personal financial planning and their business plans.

$kin in the Game is open to all dermatologists, with ASDS members saving $820 on the registration fee. For additional information or to register, visit asds.net/skininthegame .

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About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds .net .



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