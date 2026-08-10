ASDS Workshop Guides Dermatologists on Executing Comprehensive Approaches to Patient Assessment for Combination Therapies

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) will host its Advanced Injection Techniques With Multimodal Therapies Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Chicago, Illinois, to help cosmetic dermatologists refine their skills, learn advanced techniques and discuss procedure combinations that prioritize patient safety and optimal outcomes. This immersive educational experience will include live patient assessments and interactive demonstrations from nationally recognized faculty, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of Chicago Cosmetic Surgery & Dermatology.

“Delivering natural-looking aesthetic outcomes today requires far more than mastering injectable techniques; it involves safely curating individualized treatment plans that combine multiple treatment modalities tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals,” said course Co-Director Carolyn Jacob, MD. “This workshop aims to build physicians’ confidence in this philosophy by providing comprehensive reviews of evolving concepts in the patient consultation process and treatment planning methods for effectively stacking therapies.”



The course will offer up to 10.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ by combining pre-course educational activities with an immersive in-person learning format that includes live chairside patient demonstrations, case-based discussions, peer engagement and a behind-the-scenes office tour. Co-directed by Drs. Ashish C. Bhatia and Carolyn Jacob, the course’s distinguished faculty also includes Drs. Jordan Carqueville, Deirdre Hooper, Rohit Kakar, Faiyaaz Kalimullah and Heidi Prather.

The educational content will explore many of the most talked-about developments in cosmetic dermatology, including advances in comprehensive facial assessment, the growing role of multimodal treatment planning and emerging strategies that combine biostimulatory agents, hyaluronic acid gels, neuromodulators and energy-based devices to achieve natural-looking results. Additional discussions will examine common GLP-1–related aesthetic concerns and treatment strategies, facial architecture and anatomy, complication avoidance and the clinical decision-making that drives individualized care.

"Aesthetic medicine is evolving at an incredible pace, and we're seeing new products, new technologies and entirely new patient considerations, including the dermatologic changes associated with weight loss therapies," said Dr. Bhatia. "This workshop moves beyond teaching individual procedures and instead helps physicians understand how to thoughtfully evaluate patients, integrate multiple treatment modalities and make evidence-based decisions that lead to better outcomes. Our goal is for every physician to leave with practical techniques and greater confidence they can immediately incorporate into patient care."

Developed by dermatologists for dermatologists, the ASDS Advanced Injection Techniques With Multimodal Therapies workshop reflects the Society’s commitment to offering physician-led education that emphasizes evidence-based strategies, peer collaboration and immediately applicable clinical learning. With intentionally limited enrollment, the course is designed to maximize candid interaction between participants and faculty. For additional information or to register, visit asds.net/Advanced-Injection or contact education@asds.net .

Organizations interested in showcasing their products, services and innovations to a highly engaged audience of dermatologic surgeons are invited to learn more about ASDS sponsorship and exhibit opportunities. This course provides a unique avenue for meaningful engagement, educational collaboration and brand exposure. For additional information, please contact exhibits@asds.net .

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About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.





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