Lucasys Tax Repairs Now Available on SAP® Store

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, a cloud software provider for rate-regulated utilities and asset-intensive businesses, today announced that Lucasys Tax Repairs is now available on the SAP® Store. The application expands the Lucasys Income Tax Suite already on SAP Store, which includes Tax Depreciation, Deferred Tax, Tax Provision, TBBS, and Copilot, and integrates with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and SAP ERP to help customers manage complex tax and regulatory requirements.

Lucasys Tax Repairs evaluates work orders, projects, and asset additions against the industry safe harbor methods that utilities and energy companies actually use, then classifies every dollar as a deductible repair or a capital improvement. Because it integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP ERP, plant, work order, and asset data stay aligned with tax, so classifications remain consistent, reviewable, and traceable from the original transaction to the final tax position.

For asset-intensive taxpayers, the repair versus capitalize determination is one of the highest value and most heavily scrutinized positions on the return, and it has long been managed in disconnected data pulls and layered spreadsheets. Lucasys Tax Repairs replaces that manual effort with automated intake and consistent classification logic, so tax teams spend less time assembling data and more time reviewing exceptions. The result is shorter review cycles at every close and filing, and documentation that holds up when regulators and auditors ask how a number was reached.

“Repairs is where asset-intensive taxpayers put real money on the line every year, and it is where they face the hardest questions from the IRS and their regulators,” said Vadim Lantukh, CEO of Lucasys. “With Tax Repairs on the SAP Store, our customers can automate that determination from the source transaction all the way to the filed position, grounded in the safe harbor methods their own industry uses, and defend every classification with a complete audit trail. It is another purpose-built application that lets them do more inside the SAP environment they already run.”

Lucasys Tax Repairs gives tax teams:

Automated classification at scale that totals every work order as expense, capital, or undetermined and breaks the result out by line of business, from gas and electric transmission and distribution to generation.

that totals every work order as expense, capital, or undetermined and breaks the result out by line of business, from gas and electric transmission and distribution to generation. A configurable decision tree for each line of business , with every line running its own sequence of tests (replacement, automatic capital, minimum cost safe harbor, betterment, and non-linear) and the individual rules behind each conclusion always visible.

, with every line running its own sequence of tests (replacement, automatic capital, minimum cost safe harbor, betterment, and non-linear) and the individual rules behind each conclusion always visible. Work order level support that shows the test that decided each work order, the reason, the threshold applied, and the amounts compared, with saved views, exception flags, and documented override reasons wherever judgment applies.

that shows the test that decided each work order, the reason, the threshold applied, and the amounts compared, with saved views, exception flags, and documented override reasons wherever judgment applies. An examination-ready audit trail that traces any tax position back through the rules applied, the reviewer decisions recorded, and the source transaction, producing reproducible documentation that supports regulatory filings and stands up to IRS and commission examination.

that traces any tax position back through the rules applied, the reviewer decisions recorded, and the source transaction, producing reproducible documentation that supports regulatory filings and stands up to IRS and commission examination. Tax impact visibility before filing, showing repair versus capitalize outcomes by company, line of business, asset class, and cost category to support forecasting, rate case support, and proactive planning.





Built by tax professionals for regulated utilities and energy companies, Lucasys applications are cloud-native and offered with transparent, unbundled pricing, giving customers a modern alternative to aging, bundled, on-premise systems. As a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem, Lucasys builds applications that integrate with SAP solutions. Lucasys Tax Repairs is listed under Extensions and Add-ons on SAP Store and is compatible with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, SAP ERP, and PostgreSQL on SAP BTP, serving customers across oil, gas, and energy, utilities, telecommunications, and other asset-intensive industries.

Lucasys Tax Repairs is available now on SAP Store at https://www.sap.com/products/financial-management/partners/lucasys-inc-lucasys-tax-repairs.html.

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on energy and utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. Learn more at lucasys.com.

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