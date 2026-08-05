HUHUTECH Expands Arizona Semiconductor Project Portfolio with Fifth Order Worth Approximately US$1.8 Million

WUXI, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the “Company”), a professional provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, today announced that Aspirational Technology Co., its U.S. subsidiary has received a fifth purchase order from the same Arizona-based semiconductor customer, valued at approximately US$1.8 million.

The order expands HUHUTECH’s participation in the customer’s Arizona semiconductor facility program. Including this latest award, the Company has received five purchase orders from the customer with an aggregate contract value of approximately US$6.3 million since the initial engagement in September 2025.

The new project covers hook-up services for the customer’s gas monitoring system, including installation, testing and commissioning to connect critical gas supply and monitoring infrastructure with semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It is the first hook-up project awarded to HUHUTECH by this customer, expanding the Company’s work beyond the facility systems covered under previous projects. Construction is expected to begin in October 2026 and continue through approximately May 2027. Revenue is expected to be recognized progressively based on the customer’s equipment installation schedule.

The latest award comes as construction continues on HUHUTECH’s previously announced Arizona projects. The Company attributes the continued business to its established U.S. engineering team, local project management capabilities and consistent execution across earlier phases of the program. Engineers assigned to the project have extensive semiconductor facility experience, helping reduce installation errors and improve project efficiency while working closely with the customer’s construction schedule.

“Winning a fifth order from the same customer represents more than the value of a single contract,” said Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. ”Each successful project gives the customer greater confidence to expand our scope of work. This is our first hook-up project for this customer and an important step forward in the relationship. We appreciate the trust they have placed in our team and look forward to supporting the next phase of their Arizona expansion.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact



Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact



Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com

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