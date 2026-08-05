Project Deepens South Florida Investment with New Delray Beach Creative Hub

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Worldwide, the employee-owned alliance of leading independent creative and experiential marketing agencies, today announced the upcoming launch of its newest Project Hub in Delray Beach, Florida. Slated to open this fall, the space is designed as a collaborative creative environment where agency teams, clients and partners can come together to solve business challenges, develop new ideas and leverage Project's full stack of integrated marketing, communications, experiential, digital, and production services.

The expansion reflects both the continued growth of South Florida as a center for business, investment and innovation, and Project's commitment to investing where its people and clients are building their futures. Project has 45 other office locations including New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Tokyo, Singapore, Bengaluru, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Over the past several years, South Florida has emerged as one of the country's most dynamic business regions, attracting founders, executives, investors and companies from around the world. At the same time, more professionals across Project's agency network have chosen to make the region their home, creating new opportunities for collaboration, creativity and client engagement.

Strategically located in Delray Beach, the hub provides easy access to Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami while serving as a destination for Project teams and clients throughout North America and beyond. The space is designed to foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, bringing together expertise from across Project's network to help clients navigate increasingly complex business and marketing challenges.

"The narrative of South Florida has matured from a temporary trend to a permanent economic powerhouse," said Chris Meyer, Project CEO. "We are seeing an incredible convergence of 'Wall Street South' capital and elite tech talent establishing deep roots here. The Delray Beach hub is our response to this massive brain gain. It provides a highly collaborative, beachside boardroom where inbound disruptors can sit alongside our legacy enterprise clients to unlock new growth."

The creative hub will serve as a flexible environment for executive meetings, client workshops, innovation sessions and strategic collaboration. Designed to bring together talent from across Project's agencies and disciplines, the space enables clients to access a broad range of capabilities spanning brand strategy, communications, experiential marketing, production, digital innovation and emerging technologies.

"This is about showing up where our people and clients are," said John Higgins, CEO of OS Studios and Chief Growth Officer of Project. "As more talented professionals choose to build their lives in South Florida and more clients choose to build their businesses here, we're investing alongside them. The Delray Hub reflects the future of how modern companies attract talent, build relationships and create great work."

The Delray Beach Project Hub is scheduled to officially open in fall 2026 and will host a series of client, leadership and innovation-focused gatherings designed to bring together leaders from business, technology, media, marketing and culture.

About Project Worldwide

Project Worldwide is a 100% employee-owned global independent network of 13 agencies and 45 offices built for top-tier ambitious brands. Unseating legacy giants in competitive pitches, we offer the benefits of a global network of specialist agencies versus one large, cumbersome agency. Operating without a single P&L, Project differs in agility, seamless collaboration, and a transparent fee structure. As a connected network of specialists, we deliver dozens of services including advertising, broadcast production, brand strategy, talent booking, media planning and buying, creative ideas and activation, e-commerce, digital experience, integrated PR, digital, and leading experiential marketing with seamless creative execution across international markets. Clients across the alliance include Google, Salesforce, IBM, Burger King, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, Disney, Cisco and DP World. Learn more at project.com.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com

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