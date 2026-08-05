Cimplifi Introduces CI Transfer, Data Transfer for Modern eDiscovery

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, a leader in AI orchestration for eDiscovery and contract analytics, announced the release of CI Transfer, the newest addition to its suite of Cimplifi Innovation (CI) tools. CI Transfer gives clients, case teams, and law firms a fast, browser-based way to move legal data directly into the right destination, with no software installs, firewall changes, or IT tickets required.

Built specifically for the demands of legal data movement, CI Transfer combines high-speed, multi-threaded uploads with resume-and-retry support, multi-folder and drag-and-drop selection. At the core of every transfer is SHA-256 verification, generating a unique cryptographic fingerprint for each file as it moves. This hash is calculated concurrently with upload, so speed is never traded for security. The result is a single, clean workflow that gets data where it needs to go faster, with a full audit trail and byte-for-byte integrity built in from the start, giving receiving parties an independently verifiable guarantee that every file arrived exactly as sent — unaltered, unsubstituted, and free of tampering.

“Getting data into the right environment quickly and defensibly is one of the most overlooked bottlenecks in eDiscovery,” said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer at Cimplifi. “CI Transfer removes the friction from that first step. Clients get a simple upload experience, and case teams get the speed, visibility, and chain-of-custody documentation they need to trust what came in the door.”

CI Transfer reduces the handoffs and staging copies that typically slow down intake, allowing data to move directly to its chosen destination in a single-copy workflow. Every file is hashed during transfer, giving receiving parties immediate confirmation of integrity for forensic and chain-of-custody requirements. If a large transfer is interrupted, CI Transfer resumes where it left off rather than starting over, and exportable audit logs capture transfer details, timing, and user activity for future review.

CI Transfer is designed for the range of teams that move sensitive legal data every day: corporate legal departments submitting large matter data sets directly to your desired location or outside counsel; law firms giving corporate clients and custodians a controlled, auditable upload path; and case teams that need to monitor incoming transfers and verify integrity on receipt, all from one dashboard.

“Every matter starts with getting data in the door, and that first step shouldn’t be the one that slows everything else down,” said Brandon Jessup, chief delivery officer at Cimplifi. “CI Transfer gives our clients the speed and simplicity they expect from a modern application, without giving up the defensibility that legal data movement demands.”

The full suite of Cimplifi Innovation (CI) tools includes PowerCI, CI Admin, CI Migrate, CI Transfer, CI Search, CI Reporting, CI Toolkit, CI Click, CI Translate, and CI Image. You can learn more about the ecosystem of Cimplifi Innovations here.

About Cimplifi™

Cimplifi is a leading legal services provider and AI orchestrator, delivering trusted, outcome‑driven solutions across eDiscovery and contract analytics. As AI adoption accelerates, Cimplifi brings multidisciplinary expertise to orchestrate technology, data, and people into practical, defensible workflows that legal teams can rely on. For more than two decades, clients across law firms, corporate legal departments, and the public sector have trusted Cimplifi to manage risk, control costs, and drive smarter decisions at scale. Our approach integrates proprietary tools, automated workflows, and market-leading technologies to deliver greater transparency, consistency, and measurable outcomes. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 audited to ensure the protection of client data. Cimplifi is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.