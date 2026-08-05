Vienna, Austria, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today OtterlyAI, the AI Search Optimization Platform, announced it has become a supplier of The Ocean Cleanup, the nonprofit environmental engineering organization working to rid the world's oceans of plastic. As part of the collaboration, OtterlyAI is providing The Ocean Cleanup with complimentary access to its AI Search visibility platform, helping the organization understand and strengthen how its mission and progress are represented across AI powered search engines, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude.

The OtterlyAI supports The Ocean Cleanup

Key highlights

OtterlyAI is now a supplier of The Ocean Cleanup, joining its network of supporters around the world.

The Ocean Cleanup has complimentary access to OtterlyAI's platform to monitor how its mission, research, and cleanup progress appear across major AI engines, including Claude.

The collaboration reflects OtterlyAI's belief that visibility, including inside AI answers, matters for organizations doing work this important, and for the oceans we're all trying to keep clean.

Why AI search visibility matters for ocean conservation

More people now ask AI assistants directly instead of running a traditional web search. That shift matters for organizations like The Ocean Cleanup, whose ability to reach donors, volunteers, and partners depends in part on being represented accurately wherever people look for information, including inside AI answers.

OtterlyAI built its platform around exactly that question: how often an organization is mentioned across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude, which sources those engines cite, and where gaps or inaccuracies show up. Giving The Ocean Cleanup access to that data is a way for OtterlyAI to put its product directly behind a mission worth supporting, and a small nod to the fact that our own name has a stake in this fight too. Making the world's oceans plastic free means making them a safe place for sea otters to thrive.

What the collaboration includes

The Ocean Cleanup's team can use OtterlyAI to track brand mentions, citations, and share of voice tied to its cleanup projects, research, and ongoing initiatives such as its river Interceptor deployments. The goal is straightforward: when people ask AI assistants about ocean plastic cleanup, The Ocean Cleanup's work should show up, and show up accurately.

"The Ocean Cleanup is doing some of the most important environmental engineering work in the world today," says Thomas Peham, CEO of OtterlyAI. "Supporting them with our visibility platform is a small way for us to help make sure that work gets seen, including by the AI Search Engines millions of people now turn to for information."

A cause worth backing

Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup is a global nonprofit that develops and scales solutions to rid the world’s oceans of plastic The organization has removed tens of millions of kilograms of plastic to date, with a long term goal of significantly reducing floating ocean plastic by 2040.

OtterlyAI is proud to stand behind that mission, and to help make sure it's heard wherever people are searching, including inside AI answers.

Endangered Otters Struggling with Plastic Waste in a Contaminated Ocean

This powerful image depicts an otter battling plastic waste amidst a polluted water body, highlighting the devastating impact of plastic waste on marine life.

A recent ocean impact study published in February 2026, built on four decades of otter monitoring along coastal lines, found microplastic fibers in otter droppings collected from lagoons once assumed to be shielded from human impact. The researchers behind the work note that because otters sit near the top of the coastal food chain, what turns up in their diet is often an early warning sign for the health of the wider ecosystem. It's one more reason this collaboration matters to us: a plastic free ocean isn't just good news for people, it's a safe, thriving home for otters too.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is an AI Search Optimization Platform that helps brands and organizations track and boost visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, Gemini, Copilot, and Claude. It automatically monitors mentions, website citations, and search prompts, so teams can optimize content, improve AI discoverability, and win in the zero click era. OtterlyAI was named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI in Marketing report and is a 2026 European Search Awards finalist for Best AI Search Software Solution. The company is based in Austria and was co-founded in 2024 by Thomas Peham, Klaus M. Schremser, and Josef Trauner. Learn more at otterly.ai.

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is a global nonprofit that develops and scales solutions to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. By conducting extensive research, engineering scalable solutions, and partnering with governments, industry, and like-minded organizations, The Ocean Cleanup is working to stop plastic inflow via rivers and remove legacy plastic already polluting the oceans. As of June 2026, the non-profit has collected over 57 million kilograms (125.6 million pounds) of trash from aquatic ecosystems around the world. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs a multi-disciplined team of approximately 200 people. The organization is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with international operations in 10 countries.

For more information, visit: theoceancleanup.com and follow @theoceancleanup on social media.

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Endangered otters and other marine animals struggling with plastic waste in a contaminated habitat

Press Inquiries

Thomas Peham

thomas.peham [at] otterly.ai

https://otterly.ai/