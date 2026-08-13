OtterlyAI Launches Agent Analytics, Making AI Agent Traffic Visible and AI Search ROI Measurable

Vienna, LOWER AUSTRIA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OtterlyAI, the leading AI search optimization platform, today announced Agent Analytics, a new feature that shows every AI agent and crawler visiting a website, which pages they reach, and how that activity connects to a brand's visibility in AI-generated answers.

Agent Analytics by OtterlyAI shows AI agent visits over time, including activity from bots like ChatGPT-User, Claude-Bot, Perplexity-User, and Google-Agent, based on a website's server log data.

AI agents are invisible to standard web analytics

AI agents such as GPTBot, ClaudeBot, and PerplexityBot request website pages every day. What they collect feeds the answers that ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews deliver to millions of users.

Most marketing teams cannot see any of this activity. Common web analytics tools are JavaScript-based, and AI agents are different: they request pages directly from the server, so their visits never appear in analytics dashboards.

Agent traffic is not undercounted. It is invisible.

Server logs as the source of truth

Agent Analytics closes that gap by reading the one source that records every request, the website's server logs. Inside an OtterlyAI Brand Report, teams see total agent visits, top AI Search engines, trends over time, and their most crawled URLs, plus a searchable list of every page agents have visited and a catalog of every identified bot.

Each agent is categorized as an on-demand AI fetcher answering a live user question, a search index crawler, or an AI training scraper, so teams can interpret crawl volumes correctly.

Built to answer the ROI question

More than +40,000 marketing professionals already use our AI search analytics to see where they show up in AI answers. Agent Analytics adds the other half of that picture: what AI agents actually do on your site. Put together, they let a marketing team walk into the ROI conversation with numbers, instead of waiting to be asked for them," said Thomas Peham, CEO and co-founder of OtterlyAI.

"What's the ROI of AI search is the best question a marketing team can ask right now, because it has finally become answerable. Every agent visit is evidence that your content is being read, and being read is the first step to being cited and recommended. Agent Analytics is the first milestone on our way to end-to-end tracking: from crawl, to mention, to visit, to revenue," Peham added.

From crawled to cited

Combined with OtterlyAI's AI search tracking, Agent Analytics turns two previously disconnected signals into one funnel, from crawled to cited. Citation reports now show agent crawl data for a brand's own URLs alongside citation data, so teams can separate technical access problems from content problems and spot gaps in the prompts they track.

On OtterlyAI's own website, for example, Claude's crawlers spend most of their time on the pricing page while ChatGPT focuses on the homepage. That is a difference no JavaScript-based analytics tool could surface.

Setup in minutes

teams connect a Cloudflare Worker, a WordPress plugin, a Netlify Edge Function, or a webhook, or upload historical log files for instant retroactive analysis. The feature processes no personally identifiable data and is fully GDPR compliant.

OtterlyAI rolled out Agent Analytics to first customers last week, and over 50+ websites are already tracking agent behaviours. All of that before the company had said a word publicly.

What's next

Next on the roadmap are content intelligence capabilities planned for later this quarter, crawl-to-citation conversion rates, and deeper funnel tracking that connects agent activity and AI referral traffic to signups and revenue.

Full setup instructions are available at https://help.otterly.ai/agent-analytics .

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is a leadingAI search optimization platform for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). It tracks how brands and websites appear in AI answers across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot, and measures brand mentions, citations, and share of voice. Co-founded in 2024 by Thomas Peham (CEO), Klaus-M. Schremser, and Josef Trauner, OtterlyAI is a fully remote companyused by more than 40,000 marketing professionals as of August 2026, and was named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI in Marketing report. Learn more at https://otterly.ai.

Press Inquiries

Thomas Peham

thomas.peham [at] otterly.ai

https://otterly.ai/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NPdB4p7fd-A