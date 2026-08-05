Liferay Recognized as a ‘Customers’ Choice’ Vendor in 2026 Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms Report

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced its placement in the upper right-hand quadrant of the 2026 Gartner Voice of the Customer for DXPs report. This marks the second time Liferay has been recognized in the upper right-hand quadrant in this report.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. Due to Liferay’s placement in the upper right quadrant, the vendor received the recognition of a “Customers’ Choice,” one of only two vendors to receive the recognition among seven vendors covered by the report.

Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, the highest overall rating of all vendors in the report, based on 64 reviews as of July 2026. 91% of reviewers indicated a willingness to recommend Liferay DXP.

"We’re grateful to our customers for sharing their valuable feedback through Gartner Peer Insights," said Bryan Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer at Liferay. "We feel our recognition as a ‘Customers’ Choice’ vendor is a testament to our innovative product roadmap and commitment to customer success.”

Reviewers scored Liferay across various categories, including “Product Capabilities” (4.4/5.0 based on 64 reviews), “Sales Experience” (4.4/5.0 based on 59 reviews), “Deployment Experience” (4.5/5.0 based on 64 reviews), and “Support Experience” (4.4/5.0 based on 63 reviews). The reviews considered in the report spanned an 18-month period ending May 31, 2026.

A customer from a healthcare and biotech organization praised Liferay DXP for “the extensibility of Liferay to allow us to hook into so many other platforms.” Elsewhere, the reviewer noted that “Liferay account reps and architects have been very helpful in steering us clear of any future hurdles.”

You can view all Gartner Peer Insights reviews of Liferay DXP HERE and can access the full Voice of the Customer report HERE .

About Gartner Voice of the Customer:

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology (documented here) to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, can also complement analyst insights such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of buying, implementing and operating a solution. Voice of the Customer includes vendors with products aligned to the market that have 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the 18-month consideration period ending 31 May 2026. Reviews from vendor partners or companies with less than $50 million in revenue are excluded.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms, Peer Community Contributor, 27 July 2026

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About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) . Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com .

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Breanne Ngo

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