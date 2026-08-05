Arctic Wolf Named a Winner in CRN's 2026 Tech Innovator Awards

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Arctic Wolf as a 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Award winner for its Aurora® Endpoint Security in the Endpoint Protection/Extended Detection and Response category. The company was also recognized as a finalist in the Managed Detection and Response category for Arctic Wolf Aurora Managed Detection and Response, and in the Security Operations Platform category for the Arctic Wolf Aurora Superintelligence Platform.

The CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize the most innovative technologies shaping the future of the IT channel. Selected by CRN's editorial team from hundreds of submissions across 30 technology categories, winning solutions demonstrate exceptional innovation, market differentiation, technological advancement, and measurable value for channel partners and customers. These award-winning products stand out for their ability to address real-world business challenges while helping drive success across the technology ecosystem.

Aurora Endpoint Security brings Aurora AI-powered defense to the endpoint and extends Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise across an organization's endpoint estate. Built on the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, Aurora Endpoint Security enables security teams to unlock strategic security outcomes efficiently — without more tool sprawl or operational overhead. Plus, Aurora Endpoint Security unlocks access to Arctic Wolf's Aurora Agentic SOC, which harnesses the expertise of 1,000+ security operations practitioners to reduce noise and scale operations outcomes.

“The 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Awards winners represent the most innovative technologies driving the future of the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These award-winning solutions demonstrate exceptional vision, technological ingenuity and a commitment to solving real-world challenges for partners and customers. We congratulate this year's winners on their innovation, channel leadership and meaningful contributions to the technology ecosystem.”

“Being recognized by CRN as a Tech Innovator in endpoint protection and extended detection and response is a tremendous honor,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. “Aurora Endpoint Security reflects our commitment to helping organizations achieve stronger security outcomes with less complexity. Built on the Aurora Superintelligence Platform and powered by our Aurora Agentic SOC, Aurora Endpoint Security extends security operations expertise across the endpoint estate, helping customers stop threats earlier, accelerate response, and reduce operational burden. As adversaries continue to move faster and leverage AI at scale, we're focused on delivering the protection, visibility, and expertise organizations need to stay ahead.”

2026 Tech Innovator Awards Winners will be announced online at crn.com/techinnovators starting on Aug. 5.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk — so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Aurora Superintelligence Platform, Swarm of Experts, Security Operations Graph, AI Trust Engine, Aurora Agentic SOC, Concierge Experience, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X .

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com