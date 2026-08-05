Black Tie CBD Introduces Expert-Curated BudTender's Choice THCA Flower Program





BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tie CBD today introduced its new BudTender's Choice program, combining Certified Ganjier recommendations with flexible subscription options to help customers discover rotating THCA flower cultivars across its Exotic, Indoor, Light Dep, and Greenhouse collections.

As the selection of federally compliant THCA flower continues to grow, choosing the right cultivar has become increasingly complex for many consumers. Rather than asking customers to sort through dozens of strains based on cannabinoid percentages or unfamiliar terpene profiles, Black Tie CBD has introduced a different approach through its BudTender's Choice program—an expert-guided service that combines personalized recommendations with a flexible THCA flower subscription.

The program allows customers to select their preferred cultivation tier, quantity, and delivery frequency, while Black Tie's team of Certified Ganjiers chooses a cultivar from the company's current inventory based on freshness, availability, and overall quality. The goal is to simplify the shopping experience while introducing customers to new strains they may not have otherwise considered.

Unlike traditional subscription services that ship the same product repeatedly, BudTender's Choice is designed around Black Tie's rotating inventory. As new Indoor, Exotic, Greenhouse, and Light Dep cultivars become available, subscribers have the opportunity to experience recently released genetics and customer favorites without needing to monitor every product launch themselves.

A Personalized Approach to THCA Flower Selection

Although BudTender's Choice places the final strain selection in the hands of experienced BudTenders, the service is designed to remain highly personalized.

Customers are encouraged to share preferences before their order is prepared. For example, they may request indica-leaning cultivars, ask for terpene profiles similar to strains they've previously enjoyed, or let the team know they would prefer not to receive cultivars they've purchased recently. Whenever possible, Black Tie's BudTenders consider those preferences while selecting from the flower currently available.

This approach allows customers to enjoy the convenience of expert recommendations without giving up the ability to influence their experience. Rather than functioning as a random assortment of products, each order is intended to reflect the customer's preferences while introducing them to cultivars that align with their interests.

Curated by Certified Ganjiers

BudTender's Choice is managed by Black Tie's team of Certified Ganjiers, whose role extends beyond selecting flower based solely on THCA percentages.

Each available cultivar is evaluated using multiple factors that contribute to the overall smoking experience, including genetics, terpene expression, aroma, visual appearance, resin production, and overall quality. These considerations help ensure that recommended strains represent the company's current standards across every cultivation tier.

Because Black Tie's inventory changes throughout the year, BudTender's Choice also gives subscribers an opportunity to discover newly released cultivars shortly after they become available. Whether a customer prefers the complexity of living-soil-grown Exotic flower or the consistency of Indoor cultivars, selections are made from Black Tie's active inventory at the time each subscription order is fulfilled.

Built Around Every Cultivation Tier

BudTender's Choice gives customers the flexibility to choose the cultivation style that best matches their interests while leaving the individual strain selection to Black Tie's BudTenders.

Subscribers can choose from:

Exotic THCA Flower , featuring limited-production cultivars selected for genetics, terpene expression, visual appeal, and overall smoking experience.

, featuring limited-production cultivars selected for genetics, terpene expression, visual appeal, and overall smoking experience. Indoor THCA Flower , cultivated in controlled environments and known for its year-round consistency and broad selection of staple strains.

, cultivated in controlled environments and known for its year-round consistency and broad selection of staple strains. Light Dep / Light Assist THCA Flower , combining natural sunlight with controlled cultivation techniques to produce flower that balances quality and value.

, combining natural sunlight with controlled cultivation techniques to produce flower that balances quality and value. Greenhouse THCA Flower, grown with significant natural sunlight exposure and appreciated for its robust cannabinoid expression and approachable pricing.





Customers may also select quantities ranging from 1 gram to 1 ounce, allowing the service to accommodate both first-time buyers interested in sampling new cultivars and experienced consumers seeking larger recurring orders.

Designed for Discovery Rather Than Guesswork

The growing number of THCA flower cultivars has given consumers more choice than ever before, but it has also made purchasing decisions more difficult. Genetics, terpene profiles, cultivation methods, and new strain releases can quickly become overwhelming, particularly for shoppers who want to explore beyond familiar names.

BudTender's Choice was developed to simplify that process. Instead of requiring customers to research every new release, Black Tie's BudTenders evaluate the current lineup and recommend cultivars that reflect the company's latest inventory while taking individual preferences into account.

The result is a shopping experience centered on expert guidance and product discovery, helping customers explore Black Tie's evolving selection without sacrificing the personalized attention typically associated with an in-store conversation.

A Flexible Subscription Designed Around the Customer

While the curated selection is what initially attracts many customers to BudTender's Choice, the subscription itself is designed to remain flexible from the moment an order is placed.

Customers can choose delivery every one, two, or four weeks, depending on how frequently they enjoy THCA flower. Those preferences aren't permanent, either. Through the Customer Portal, subscribers can update their schedule, adjust quantities, switch cultivation tiers, add or remove products, or cancel the subscription whenever they choose.

That flexibility removes one of the biggest concerns customers often have with subscription programs. Rather than locking buyers into a rigid schedule, BudTender's Choice gives them ongoing control while eliminating the need to place repeat orders manually.

The service is intended to make purchasing premium THCA flower simpler—not more complicated.

Built Around Quality, Transparency, and Customer Experience

Every flower selected through the BudTender's Choice program comes from the same inventory available throughout Black Tie CBD's collection.

Depending on the cultivation tier selected, customers may receive flower grown indoors, in living soil for the Exotic tier, through Light Dep / Light Assist methods, or in greenhouse environments. Each cultivation style offers its own characteristics while following the company's established quality standards.

Products are supported by third-party laboratory testing, with Certificates of Analysis available on product pages so customers can review cannabinoid information and compliance details before purchasing.

Subscribers also receive the same benefits available across Black Tie CBD, including discreet shipping, responsive customer support, and the company's 30-Day Satisfaction policy, giving customers additional confidence when trying new strains selected through the program.

Expanding a Different Kind of Cannabis Shopping Experience

As more consumers look for convenience without sacrificing product quality, Black Tie CBD believes BudTender's Choice offers a different approach than the standard online shopping experience.

Rather than asking customers to sort through dozens of individual strains every time they place an order, the program combines expert recommendations, customer preferences, flexible subscriptions, and recurring savings into a single service.

Whether someone wants to explore new genetics, maintain a regular supply of premium THCA flower, or simply let experienced BudTenders handle the selection process, BudTender's Choice provides an alternative built around personalization instead of algorithms.

Customers can also explore Black Tie CBD's full THCA Flower collection, including Indoor, Exotic, Light Dep, Greenhouse, THCA Flower MINIS, and Bulk THCA Flower.

About Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD is a U.S.-based hemp company specializing in premium THCA flower and federally compliant hemp products. The company offers Indoor, Exotic, Light Dep / Light Assist, Greenhouse, THCA MINIS, Bulk THCA Flower, concentrates, edibles, and curated subscription services. Through carefully selected genetics, third-party laboratory testing, flexible customer programs, and a commitment to product transparency, Black Tie continues to expand its selection of premium hemp products for adult consumers nationwide.

Website: https://www.BlackTieCBD.net

Phone: 1-888-702-2285

Disclaimer: Black Tie CBD's products are derived from federally compliant hemp and are intended for adults only. These products have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Customers are responsible for complying with applicable federal, state, and local laws before purchasing or using hemp-derived products.

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Support@blacktiecbd.net

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