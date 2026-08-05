SpringGreen Franchise Owners Tom and Mike O'Brien Expand into Pennsylvania, Continuing a Family Legacy

VINELAND, N.J., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen continues to strengthen its position as one of the nation's leading lawn, pest, and tree care franchise systems, fueled by the success of its franchise owners nationwide. As part of that momentum, franchise owners Tom and Mike O'Brien have expanded SpringGreen's presence into Pennsylvania through the acquisition of a fifth franchise territory. The milestone marks not only another chapter in the O'Brien family's business journey but also reflects the thoughtful planning, shared values, and exceptional customer service that have defined their success.

The family's SpringGreen journey began in 2008 when Jim and Deb Hoelsworth became franchise owners. Over the years, they built a thriving business while preparing nephews Tom and Mike O'Brien to lead its next chapter. Today, Tom and Mike serve as the primary owners, with Jim and Deb remaining involved as owners as part of a carefully planned succession strategy that ensures their legacy continues for years to come.

The addition of a fifth territory expands the family's footprint into a neighboring market, allowing them to serve even more homeowners and businesses while building on the trusted reputation they've established throughout New Jersey.

"Tom and Mike's expansion is an exciting milestone, but what makes this story especially meaningful is the family legacy behind it," said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. "Jim and Deb built an outstanding business and intentionally prepared the next generation to lead it. Their commitment to growth, continuity, and exceptional customer service is a great example of what long-term success looks like within the SpringGreen franchise system."

"We've been fortunate to learn from Jim and Deb," said Tom. "They showed us what it means to build a business the right way, and we're proud to continue what they started. Expanding into Pennsylvania is an exciting next step, and we're honored to carry our family's commitment to customers and quality forward."

About SpringGreen

Now in its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise specializing in lawn, pest, and tree care services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the training, technology, and support to build successful, scalable businesses. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

For Local Service Inquiries

Visit www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/south-jersey-area/

Or call (856) 794-2400

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@spring-green.com

