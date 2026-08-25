Experienced Landscaping Business Owner Brings SpringGreen to Canton

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen is expanding its presence in Northeast Ohio with the addition of a new franchise territory serving the Canton area under the ownership of local business owner Mark Geiser.

Geiser brings more than 30 years of business ownership experience and currently co-owns Fox Lake Property Services, a landscaping company he has operated since 2011. His background also includes tree services, agriculture and farming, giving him extensive experience serving customers throughout the green industry.





As he explored opportunities to grow, Geiser was looking for a business that complemented the work he already enjoyed while providing the systems and support needed to scale. He found that fit with SpringGreen, citing the people, values, focus on profitability and overall experience throughout the discovery process as key reasons behind his decision.

"I chose SpringGreen because of the values and the people," said Geiser. "Being in the landscaping industry already, I wanted something that complemented the business I've built. From Discovery Day through the entire process, I was impressed by the team and felt confident this was the right opportunity."

Geiser plans to focus on growing lawn care, tree care and pest control services throughout the Canton market while maintaining the customer-first approach that has guided his career. His long-term goal is to expand operations and build multiple service routes throughout the territory.

"Mark's extensive experience in the green industry and his commitment to serving customers make him an excellent addition to the SpringGreen network," said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. "We're excited to support him as he grows the business and introduces SpringGreen's services to customers throughout the Canton area."

About SpringGreen

SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn care, tree care and pest control services. Through proven systems, industry expertise and dedicated support, SpringGreen helps entrepreneurs build scalable businesses while serving customers across the country. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit SpringGreenFranchise.com.

For Local Service Inquiries

Call: (330) 203-4642

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@spring-green.com

844-777-8608

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb03f6a7-3d64-4d46-9ccc-7f8f828f987b