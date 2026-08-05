Egnyte Launches AI-Powered Workflow Automation With Built-In Governance to Help Organizations Scale Efficiently and Securely

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced new AI-powered workflow automation capabilities. These capabilities help organizations overcome major process bottlenecks by structuring unstructured content, deploying purpose-built AI agents, and streamlining document-intensive workflows.

Featuring Bulk Extraction, Agent Builder, and Workflow Builder, the new tools enable teams to automate business-critical processes and remain audit-ready within their existing governed content environment. Built on the Egnyte platform, these capabilities help organizations deploy AI at scale without stepping outside the governance controls they already trust.

“AI-powered automation shouldn’t require manual work and experts to build out regulated processes,” said Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. “We are giving teams the building blocks to bring unstructured content, AI agents, and workflows under one governed, automated environment. Built on the platform they already trust, with their existing permissions and controls in place, teams can automate business processes without adding a separate governance layer because it’s built into the platform.”

Extraction: Enrich unstructured content with metadata at scale

Structured content is the foundation for effective automation and AI-readiness. Egnyte’s metadata extraction capabilities, including single-document, multi-document, and bulk extraction, automatically apply consistent tags across content, providing AI, agents, and workflows with a solid foundation without moving data or requiring manual intervention.

By standardizing metadata across large volumes of files and folders, Egnyte turns unstructured content into structured, searchable data and removes the manual roadblocks that made AI-powered automation impractical or unreliable. Operating within Egnyte’s existing permission model, the data remains safe, with content never surfacing to users who shouldn’t have access.

All-New Agent Builder: Build a governed AI agent in minutes

Give teams the power to easily create custom, purpose-built agents without developer help or increasing admin workload. Egnyte’s new Agent Builder is a natural-language-based tool that allows teams to create AI agents from scratch or use pre-built agents from the Egnyte Agent Marketplace.

For regulated industries, compliance concerns are reduced because every agent operates within Egnyte’s permission model so data never leaves the protected environment. Every agent action is auditable and connected to the tools an organization already uses.

Workflow Builder: Automate document-heavy processes

Building automations for document-intensive processes that reflect how teams actually work shouldn’t require technical expertise. The Egnyte Workflow Builder is a no-code, visual builder that lets teams easily automate processes common in regulated industries, from SOP reviews to compliance sign-offs, without adding to IT workload or requiring a workflow specialist.

With conditional logic, agent hooks, and human-in-the-loop checkpoints built on Egnyte’s governance, teams can automate workflows while maintaining oversight.

Redesigned AI Workspace With Document Creation: Generate content in a governed space

Time spent switching between tools, along with the quality and accuracy of the content they produce, can limit productivity. Egnyte’s new AI workspace brings the AI Assistant, agents, and the Agent Marketplace into a single connected and intuitive experience.

With Document Creation now integrated into that experience, teams can draft, generate, and edit content grounded in their organization’s governed data without copying and pasting across tools. These updates, along with Egnyte’s rich suite of connectors and powerful MCP server, reduce shadow AI and help teams get more out of collaborating in Egnyte.

Regulation-to-Audit: Continuous compliance built into workflows

Regulation-to-Audit is Egnyte’s end-to-end compliance framework that maps regulatory compliance to controls, artifacts, and audit readiness in four solutions:

Sensitive Content Protection: Identifies data that’s subject to compliance requirements and protects it effectively.

Identifies data that’s subject to compliance requirements and protects it effectively. Compliance Center: Automates artifact collection and reporting and provides a single location to manage artifacts and track compliance progress.

Automates artifact collection and reporting and provides a single location to manage artifacts and track compliance progress. Compliance Agent: Transforms information from raw compliance artifacts into assessment-ready responses.

Transforms information from raw compliance artifacts into assessment-ready responses. Configuration Agent: Turns policy setup and changes into actionable policy recommendations for IT to approve and implement immediately.





Continuous monitoring provides IT with real-time audit logs and the ability to detect unusual access, so audit preparation becomes routine rather than a scramble.

"The next phase of enterprise AI is about which platforms can be trusted to run automated processes end to end, from extraction through agents, workflows, and compliance," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder of Deep Analysis. "Egnyte is showing what that looks like when governance is the starting point instead of an add-on."

This latest release builds on Egnyte’s existing AI foundation , including AI Assistant, task-specific agents, and AI Safeguards, taking the governed AI experience from assistants to complete workflow automation. To learn more about Egnyte’s latest innovations, visit egnyte.com or watch back our roadmap webinar for a deep dive into our automated AI workflow capabilities.

AI features are designed to assist users and may require human review. Features and results may vary by plan configuration.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 23,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Carvalho

Media@egnyte.com