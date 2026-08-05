Clari + Salesloft Partners with allGood to Extend AI Across the Full Revenue Funnel

ATLANTA and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clari + Salesloft , the leader in Revenue Orchestration, today announced a partnership with allGood , creator of Mary, an AI email marketing teammate that helps create, prioritize, and nurture leads to get them sales ready. Enterprise teams can use Mary to read, interpret, and convert high intent emails into pipeline, extending Clari + Salesloft's Predictive Revenue System earlier in the revenue lifecycle.

As revenue teams are expected to deliver more growth with fewer resources, the gap between marketing pipeline creation and sales execution has become one of the biggest barriers to predictable revenue. Most marketing automation platforms still rely on rules-based workflows that require constant upkeep and break when buyer behavior doesn't follow the expected path. The result is slower qualification, missed buying signals, and poor handoffs to sales. allGood replaces that approach with AI reasoning that automatically reads, interprets, and routes inbound email replies. This method surfaces buying intent and moves qualified prospects into the right sales workflow without manual rules or ongoing maintenance.

"Revenue teams win when marketing and sales are running as one system, and AI is making that possible at enterprise scale," said Steve Cox, chief executive officer of Clari + Salesloft. "allGood fills an important gap for customers looking to modernize the marketing side of revenue execution. This partnership is about making sure our customers have the best technology available across every stage of the revenue journey, not just the sales side."

Extending the Predictive Revenue System Across the Full Funnel

Clari + Salesloft helps sales organizations engage buyers, manage deals, and forecast revenue. allGood helps marketing teams generate and qualify pipeline before it reaches sales. Together, the two platforms support the entire revenue journey—from first marketing engagement through closed business—giving enterprise teams an AI-powered system that connects pipeline creation with revenue execution.

"Salesloft helps companies close revenue. allGood helps them create the pipeline that becomes it," said Ahmed Datoo, chief executive officer and co-founder of allGood. "Marketing teams have spent years maintaining brittle, rules-based software. allGood changes that by using AI to understand buyer intent and take action automatically. We're excited to help Clari + Salesloft customers modernize the marketing side of revenue execution."

The partnership builds on Clari + Salesloft's broader strategy of extending the Predictive Revenue System across every stage of revenue execution. Recent milestones include the integration of Clari forecasting with Salesloft execution to connect planning with seller action, the continued expansion of the Salesloft MCP Server across leading AI ecosystems, and the launch of Salesloft Conversation Intelligence . Together, these innovations extend AI across the revenue lifecycle, from pipeline creation and buyer engagement to forecasting, execution, and customer conversations.

Customers using Clari + Salesloft’s legacy email looking to extend their marketing automation capabilities can contact their account representative or visit allGood's migration guide .

About allGood

allGood helps enterprise B2B marketing teams build pipeline. Mary, allGood's AI Marketing Teammate, does everything from generating and enriching leads to engaging and nurturing them. Mary integrates with existing martech stacks and is used by enterprises including Zendesk, Bonterra, and Netskope.

About Clari + Salesloft

Clari+Salesloft is a category-transforming AI company architecting the future of revenue. By building the world's first Predictive Revenue System, we help organizations move beyond fragmented applications and systems of record to a model that continuously drives and adapts revenue execution. Our platform captures deal data signals, and uses tailor-built AI to create the right context and drive action across sales teams. Instead of disconnected insights and siloed workflows, sales teams operate with shared understanding, faster decisions, and execution that stays aligned to the business. Trusted by thousands of enterprises including Adobe, 3M, IBM, and Zoom, Clari+Salesloft powers the forecast, surfaces pipeline risk, and drives proactive execution — returning thousands of hours to the field and enabling predictable, scalable growth.

Learn more: https://www.salesloft.com/clari-salesloft-merger

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