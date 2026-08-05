Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Veeco Instruments Inc. Veeco Instruments Inc.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $193.5 million, compared with $166.1 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $11.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with $11.7 million, or $0.20 earnings per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $21.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $21.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
 
GAAP Results Q2 '26
 Q2 '25
Revenue $193.5  $166.1 
Net income $11.9  $11.7 
Diluted earnings per share $0.18  $0.20 
         
Non-GAAP Results Q2 '26 Q2 '25
Operating income $23.1  $23.1 
Net income $21.8  $21.5 
Diluted earnings per share $0.33  $0.36 


“Veeco delivered strong quarterly results, exceeding market expectations while continuing to build momentum across our business,” said Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “The rapid expansion of AI is driving increased demand across our broad portfolio of advanced technologies, resulting in robust order activity and deeper customer engagement throughout our markets. Supported by growing visibility into 2027 and the execution of our manufacturing expansion strategy, we remain confident in our long-term growth outlook.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2026:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $200 million to $220 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.20 to $0.34
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.35 to $0.49

The following revised guidance is provided for Veeco’s fiscal year 2026:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $780 million to $810 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.78 to $1.02
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.36 to $1.61

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, August 5, 2026 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, including trends related to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, industry outlooks and demand drivers, statements regarding the pending merger with Axcelis, the timing of shipments, deliveries and revenue recognition, statements regarding shipments currently being held by U.S. Customs, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results, the timing, completion and expected benefits of the proposed transaction and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the effects of foreign and domestic tariffs and the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; cybersecurity attacks and our ability to safeguard sensitive information and protect our intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; delays in or failure to complete the proposed transaction, whether due to an inability by either party to satisfy one or more conditions to closing, including an inability to obtain regulatory approval in China, the occurrence of events or changes in circumstances that give rise to the termination of the applicable merger agreement by either party, or otherwise; risks related to the pendency of the proposed transaction and its effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees, including as a result of the proposed transaction; diversion of management time and attention from ordinary course business operations to the proposed transaction and other potential disruptions to our business relating thereto; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix
Media: Brenden Wright
(516) 528-1020
(410) 984-2610
adelacroix@veeco.com
bwright@veeco.com


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net sales $193,481  $166,104  $351,822  $333,396 
Cost of sales  118,649   97,377   221,162   196,202 
Gross profit  74,832   68,727   130,660   137,194 
Operating expenses, net:            
Research and development  33,343   31,560   63,218   60,074 
Selling, general, and administrative  27,629   23,927   53,645   48,955 
Amortization of intangible assets  607   821   1,312   1,642 
Merger costs  1,464      3,476    
Other operating expense (income), net  (64)  49   (186)  5 
Total operating expenses, net  62,979   56,357   121,465   110,676 
Operating income  11,853   12,370   9,195   26,518 
Interest income (expense), net  1,171   905   2,346   1,741 
Other income (expense), net     (653)     (653)
Income before income taxes  13,024   12,622   11,541   27,606 
Income tax expense  1,167   889   8   3,926 
Net income $11,857  $11,733  $11,533  $23,680 
             
Income per common share:            
Basic $0.19  $0.20  $0.19  $0.41 
Diluted $0.18  $0.20  $0.18  $0.40 
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic  61,064   59,076   60,777   58,434 
Diluted  66,782   60,237   64,936   60,072 


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  June 30,
 December 31,
  2026
 2025
  (unaudited)
    
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $214,458  $163,466 
Short-term investments  214,940   226,763 
Accounts receivable, net  148,369   110,685 
Contract assets  23,430   34,838 
Inventories  292,495   275,298 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  36,582   34,286 
Total current assets  930,274   845,336 
Property, plant and equipment, net  110,265   108,646 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,634   24,606 
Intangible assets, net  4,384   5,696 
Goodwill  214,964   214,964 
Deferred income taxes  124,045   122,935 
Other assets  6,899   3,612 
Total assets $1,414,465  $1,325,795 
         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $57,480  $55,345 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  54,087   45,503 
Contract liabilities  123,682   74,161 
Income taxes payable  1,720   3,048 
Total current liabilities  236,969   178,057 
Deferred income taxes  492   532 
Long-term debt  226,543   226,009 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  30,470   31,837 
Other liabilities  17,209   3,852 
Total liabilities  511,683   440,287 
         
Total stockholders’ equity  902,782   885,508 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,414,465  $1,325,795 


Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2026)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      Non-GAAP Adjustments    
      Share-Based        
Three months ended June 30, 2026 GAAP
 Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $193,481        $193,481 
Gross profit  74,832  1,600       76,432 
Gross margin  38.7%        39.5%
Operating expenses  62,979  (7,615) (607) (1,464)  53,293 
Operating income  11,853  9,215  607  1,464^  23,139 
Net income  11,857  9,215  607  71^  21,750 
____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2026)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2026   
Merger related expenses $1,464 
Subtotal  1,464 
Non-cash interest expense  290 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (1,683)
Total Other $71 
____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.


Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2026)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended June 30, 2026
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income available to common shareholders $11,857  $21,750 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  61,064   61,064 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,972   1,972 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  3,746   3,746 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  66,782   66,782 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.19  $0.36 
Diluted $0.18  $0.33 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      Non-GAAP Adjustments    
      Share-based       
Three months ended June 30, 2025 GAAP
 Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $166,104        $166,104 
Gross profit  68,727  1,991       70,718 
Gross margin  41.4%        42.6%
Operating expenses  56,357  (7,660) (821) (255)  47,621 
Operating income  12,370  9,651  821  255^  23,097 
Net income  11,733  9,651  821  (670)^  21,535 
____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2025   
Other $255 
Subtotal  255 
Non-cash interest expense  292 
Other (income) expense, net  653 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (1,870)
Total Other $(670)
____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.


Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended June 30, 2025
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $11,733  $21,535 
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes  125   113 
Net income available to common shareholders $11,858  $21,648 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  59,076   59,076 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  257   257 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  904   685 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60,237   60,018 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.20  $0.36 
Diluted $0.20  $0.36 
____________________________
(1)   - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2026 and 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended Three months ended
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
GAAP Net income $11,857  $11,733 
Share-based compensation  9,215   9,651 
Amortization  607   821 
Merger related expenses  1,464    
Interest (income) expense, net  (1,171)  (905)
Other     908 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,167   889 
Non-GAAP Operating income $23,139  $23,097 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Guidance for the three months         Share-based            
ending September 30, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $200 - $220       $200 - $220
Gross profit  80 -  92 1    82 -  93
Gross margin  40% -  42%        41% -  42%
Operating expenses  66 -  67 (8)  (1)  57 -  58
Operating income  14 -  25 9  1  25 -  35
Net income $14 - $23 9   $23 - $33
                       
Income per diluted common share $0.20 - $0.34       $0.35 - $0.49


Income per Diluted Common Share (Q3 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2026 GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income available to common shareholders $14 -$23  $23 -$33 
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  61 - 61   61 - 61 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  2 - 2   2 - 2 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  4 - 4   4 - 4 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  67 - 67   67 - 67 
                 
Net income per common share:                
Income per diluted common share $0.20 -$0.34  $0.35 -$0.49 


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2026)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2026      
GAAP Net income $14 -$23 
Share-based compensation  9 - 9 
Merger related expense  1 - 1 
Interest expense (income)  (1)- (1)
Income tax expense  2 - 3 
Non-GAAP Operating income $25 -$35 

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Guidance for the year ending         Share-based            
December 31, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $780 - $810       $780 - $810
Gross profit  306 -  334 6    312 -  340
Gross margin  39% -  41%        40% -  42%
Operating expenses  253 -  263 (30) (2) (6)  215 -  225
Operating income  53 -  71 36 2 6  97 -  115
Net income $52 - $68 36 2 1 $91 - $107
                       
Income per diluted common share $0.78 - $1.02       $1.36 - $1.61


Income per Diluted Common Share (FY 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026 GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income available to common shareholders $52 -$68  $91 -$107 
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  62 - 62   62 - 62 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1 - 1   1 - 1 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  4 - 4   4 - 4 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  67 - 67   67 - 67 
                 
Net income per common share:                
Income per diluted common share $0.78 -$1.02  $1.36 -$1.61 


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2026)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026      
GAAP Net income $52 -$68 
Share-based compensation  36 - 36 
Amortization  2 - 2 
Merger related expense  6 - 6 
Interest expense (income)  (4)- (4)
Income tax expense  5 - 7 
Non-GAAP Operating income $97 -$115 

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