EverCommerce Appoints Alex Goor as Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished technology and fintech executive to lead EverCommerce through its next phase of growth and value creation

Founder Eric Remer to continue serving on the EverCommerce Board of Directors

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a company dedicated to simplifying small service businesses, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Alex Goor as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective August 6, 2026. Goor succeeds EverCommerce founder and CEO Eric Remer, who has made the decision to step down from the CEO role and will continue serving as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“EverCommerce has a strong foundation, differentiated vertical businesses and a meaningful opportunity to create greater value for customers, employees and shareholders. This leadership transition positions the company to accelerate growth and innovation on behalf of all stakeholders,” said Amy Guggenheim Shenkan, Lead Independent Director of the EverCommerce Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, I want to recognize Eric for the extraordinary company he has built over the past two decades. We are equally excited about what comes next. Alex brings the strategic judgment, relentless customer focus and technology and operating experience to align the company around its greatest opportunities. We believe he will strengthen execution and expand AI innovation to advance how EverCommerce helps service businesses grow and serve their customers. The Board believes he is the right CEO to lead EverCommerce through its next phase of sustainable growth and value creation.”

Goor is an accomplished technology executive and operator with more than 20 years of experience building and leading data-driven technology and financial technology businesses. Throughout his career in senior roles at ACA Compliance, Interactive Data, Instinet Group and Datek Online he has helped complex technology organizations strengthen their strategic focus, improve execution and translate innovation into meaningful business results. His experience connecting technology to a company’s mission aligns closely with EverCommerce’s strategy and long-term growth opportunities.

“I am excited to join EverCommerce and renew our focus on the company’s mission; freeing our customers from administrative burden so they can spend their valuable time on what matters most,” said Goor. “EverCommerce has valuable customer relationships, experienced leaders and strong positions across EverPro, EverHealth and EverWell. I see significant opportunity to build on that foundation by sharpening execution and applying AI thoughtfully, both in our products and across our operations, to create greater value for customers and shareholders.”

Goor joins EverCommerce at an important point in the company’s evolution. Across its EverPro, EverHealth and EverWell vertical businesses, the Company combines deep vertical expertise with AI-powered workflows, embedded payments and shared technology capabilities to help more than 745,000* customers operate more efficiently and grow.

“Building EverCommerce has been the privilege of my professional life,” said Remer. “Over the past two decades, we have grown from a startup into a public company serving more than 745,000* customers across three strong vertical businesses. I am incredibly proud of what we have built and deeply grateful for the team’s commitment to simplifying and empowering the lives of our customers. I believe this is the right time for me and EverCommerce to begin our next chapters and I am excited to see Alex and the leadership team build on this foundation and lead the company into its next phase of growth, innovation and impact.”

Remer founded EverCommerce in 2006 and led its evolution, including the company’s expansion through more than 50 acquisitions and its initial public offering in 2021. His continued service on the Board will provide founder perspective, institutional knowledge and continuity as the company moves into its next phase.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM), a company dedicated to simplifying small service businesses, enables more than 745,000 customers worldwide with software that helps them schedule and manage work, communicate with customers and patients, bill and get paid, and build lasting customer relationships. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in the Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce delivers AI-driven workflows that matter most so service professionals can spend more time delivering great outcomes and less time on administrative work. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

*Customer count as of 12/31/2025

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our potential for growth, our strategy, our leadership transition and benefits of the Company’s AI technology. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our historical growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we have experienced net losses in the past and we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; in order to support the growth of our business and our acquisition strategy, we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; the industries in which we operate are rapidly evolving and the market for technology-enabled services that empower SMBs is relatively immature and unproven; we are subject to economic and political risk, the business cycles of our clients and changes in the overall level of consumer and commercial spending, which could negatively impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; we are dependent on payment card networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, and payment processors, such as Worldpay and PayPal, and if we fail to comply with the applicable requirements of our payment networks or our payment processors, they can seek to fine us, suspend us or terminate our agreements and/or terminate our registrations through our bank sponsors; the inability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the electronic payments market or to introduce, develop and market new and enhanced versions of our software solutions; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; our and our third-party providers' exposure to cybersecurity risks and incidents; our use of AI technologies and evolving regulatory framework governing the use of such technologies; our estimated total addressable market is subject to inherent challenges and uncertainties; failure to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; impairment in the value of our goodwill or intangible assets; our information technology systems and our third-party providers’ information technology systems, including Worldpay, PayPal and other payment processing partners, may fail or our third-party providers may discontinue providing their services or technology generally or to us specifically; the impact of a future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease on our business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as the business or operations of third parties with whom we conduct business; our success in achieving our objectives through acquisitions, divestitures or other strategic transactions; our revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; risks related to scrutiny on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; our ability to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; risk of patent, trademark and other intellectual property infringement claims; the impact of our use of AI technologies on our ability to obtain intellectual property protection in our solutions; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations; risks related to our sponsor stockholders agreement and qualifying as a “controlled company” under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Ryan Siurek

Chief Financial Officer

rsiurek@evercommerce.com

Media

Jeanne Trogan

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand



jtrogan@evercommerce.com

