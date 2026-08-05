EverQuote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading provider of growth solutions for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Presentation: 10:30 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer’s 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Location: Virtual

Presentation: 1:15 p.m. ET

8th Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Location: Virtual

B. Riley Securities' 2026 Consumer & TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote (Nasdaq: EVER) is a leading AI-powered growth solutions partner for regulated property and casualty insurance entities, enabling the largest insurance carriers and thousands of agents to maximize customer acquisition across digital channels. Fueled by our proprietary data assets and our AI traffic engine, EverQuote is transforming the way providers attract and engage consumers to grow market share. To learn more visit investors.everquote.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Sara Buda

EverQuote

investors@everquote.com