SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 Net Revenue Increased 127% to $157.4 Million

 | Source: SiTime SiTime

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $157.4 million, as compared to $69.5 million in the year ago quarter.

"SiTime delivered exceptional results in the second quarter, with revenue increasing 127% year over year to $157.4 million and gross margin of 67.1%," said Rajesh Vashist, chairman and CEO of SiTime. "While every segment grew by at least 50%, CED grew by 181%. On July 1, we completed the acquisition of Renesas' Timing Business, adding over 550 clocking products to our portfolio. Only SiTime offers the full breadth of Precision Timing solutions — and that unmatched capability is accelerating our industry leadership across every end market we serve."

In the second quarter of 2026, GAAP gross profit was $99.1 million, or 63.0% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $90.9 million, GAAP income from operations was $8.2 million, and GAAP net income was $18.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

In the second quarter of 2026, non-GAAP gross profit was $105.6 million, or 67.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $52.1 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $53.5 million and non-GAAP net income was $65.6 million, or $2.34 per diluted share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1,921 million on June 30, 2026. The balance includes net proceeds from the convertible senior notes offering that were used to fund the acquisition of certain assets from Renesas Electronics Corporation which was completed on July 1, 2026.

SiTime plans to discuss its business outlook as part of today’s scheduled conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of financing related transaction costs, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of earn out liabilities and accretion of acquisition consideration payable. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on August 3, 2026 that were approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to the employment of 168 newly hired individuals globally, including 126 employees, hired in connection with SiTime’s acquisition of certain assets from Renesas Electronics Corporation. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 109,689 RSUs. For employees hired in connection with the acquisition of certain assets of Renesas Electronics Corporation, 1/16th of the RSUs will vest on August 20, 2026, and then 1/16th of the RSUs will vest in equal quarterly installments on each November 20, February 20, May 20, and August 20 thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. For the other newly hired individuals, one-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20, falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs will vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20 thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the RSU grants and SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its second quarter of 2026 via conference call today, August 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 4 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

About Precision Timing – Timing is the heartbeat of all electronics, ensuring performance, resilience and scalability. For decades, quartz devices, non-silicon technology, have kept systems in sync, but they struggle in harsher, more demanding environments. MEMS-based Precision Timing delivers greater accuracy, smaller size and resilience. Today, MEMS timing powers over 400 applications, including high-growth ones in AI data centers, automated driving, industrial and humanoid robots, wearables and IoT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to our expectations and trends relating to the growth of our new products, our product differentiation and market acceptance of our products, and our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including SiTime's Annual Report on Form 10-K that has been filed for the year ended December 31, 2025. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Three months ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
      
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue$157,432  $113,567  $69,494 
Cost of revenue 58,290   46,612   33,442 
Gross profit 99,142   66,955   36,052 
Operating expenses:     
Research and development 36,117   32,738   30,563 
Selling, general and administrative 46,301   38,937   28,228 
Acquisition related costs 8,509   7,619   1,872 
Total operating expenses 90,927   79,294   60,663 
Income (loss) from operations 8,215   (12,339)  (24,611)
Interest income 12,545   7,310   4,263 
Interest expense (2,247)      
Other (expense) income, net (317)  (174)  204 
Income (loss) before income taxes 18,196   (5,203)  (20,144)
Income tax expense (40)  (14)  (35)
Net income (loss)$18,156  $(5,217) $(20,179)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income (loss)$18,156  $(5,217) $(20,179)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic$0.69  $(0.20) $(0.84)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted$0.66  $(0.20) $(0.84)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 26,450   26,343   23,923 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 27,490   26,343   23,923 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
    
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue$270,999  $129,808 
Cost of revenue 104,902   63,421 
Gross profit 166,097   66,387 
Operating expenses:   
Research and development 68,854   60,589 
Selling, general and administrative 85,237   55,086 
Acquisition related costs 16,129   3,433 
Total operating expenses 170,220   119,108 
Loss from operations (4,123)  (52,721)
Interest income 19,854   8,557 
Interest expense (2,247)   
Other (expense) income, net (492)  210 
Income (loss) before income taxes 12,992   (43,954)
Income tax expense (53)  (102)
Net income (loss)$12,939  $(44,056)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income (loss)$12,939  $(44,056)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic$0.49  $(1.85)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted$0.47  $(1.85)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 26,397   23,790 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 27,335   23,790 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

 Three months ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP     
Revenue$157,432  $113,567  $69,494 
GAAP gross profit 99,142   66,955   36,052 
GAAP gross margin 63.0%  59.0%  51.9%
Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,744   5,744   3,573 
Stock-based compensation 699   590   825 
Non-GAAP gross profit$105,585  $73,289  $40,450 
Non-GAAP gross margin 67.1%  64.5%  58.2%
      
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP     
GAAP research and development expenses$36,117  $32,738  $30,563 
Stock-based compensation (10,501)  (11,228)  (11,044)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses$25,616  $21,510  $19,519 
      
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$46,301  $38,937  $28,228 
Stock-based compensation (19,793)  (18,982)  (14,457)
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$26,508  $19,955  $13,771 
      
GAAP acquisition related costs$8,509  $7,619  $1,872 
Acquisition related costs (8,509)  (7,619)  (1,872)
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs$  $  $ 
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses$52,124  $41,465  $33,290 
      
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations    
GAAP income (loss) from operations$8,215  $(12,339) $(24,611)
Acquisition related costs 8,509   7,619   1,872 
Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,744   5,744   3,573 
Stock-based compensation 30,993   30,800   26,326 
Non-GAAP income from operations$53,461  $31,824  $7,160 
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 34.0%  28.0%  10.3%
      
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income     
GAAP net income (loss)$18,156  $(5,217) $(20,179)
Acquisition related costs 8,509   7,619   1,872 
Amortization of financing related transaction costs 2,247       
Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,744   5,744   3,573 
Stock-based compensation 30,993   30,800   26,326 
Non-GAAP net income$65,649  $38,946  $11,592 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 28,061   27,138   24,633 
      
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted$0.66  $(0.20) $(0.84)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 1.68   1.63   1.31 
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted$2.34  $1.44  $0.47 

(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares in certain periods due to non-GAAP net income reported.

SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP   
Revenue$270,999  $129,808 
GAAP gross profit 166,097   66,387 
GAAP gross margin 61.3%  51.1%
Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,489   7,145 
Stock-based compensation 1,289   1,526 
Non-GAAP gross profit$178,875  $75,058 
Non-GAAP gross margin 66.0%  57.8%
    
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP   
GAAP research and development expenses$68,854  $60,589 
Stock-based compensation (21,728)  (21,726)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses$47,126  $38,863 
    
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$85,237  $55,086 
Stock-based compensation (38,775)  (28,119)
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$46,462  $26,967 
    
GAAP acquisition related costs$16,129  $3,433 
Acquisition related costs (16,129)  (3,433)
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs$  $ 
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses$93,588  $65,830 
    
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations   
GAAP loss from operations$(4,123) $(52,721)
Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,489   7,145 
Acquisition related costs 16,129   3,433 
Stock-based compensation 61,792   51,371 
Non-GAAP income from operations$85,287  $9,228 
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 31.5%  7.1%
    
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income   
GAAP net income (loss)$12,939  $(44,056)
Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,489   7,145 
Acquisition related costs 16,129   3,433 
Amortization of financing related transaction costs 2,247    
Stock-based compensation 61,792   51,371 
Non-GAAP net income$104,596  $17,893 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1) 27,621   24,566 
    
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted$0.47  $(1.85)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 3.32   2.58 
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted$3.79  $0.73 

(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares in certain periods due to non-GAAP net income reported.

SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 As of
 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
    
 (in thousands)
Assets:   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,921,141  $16,759 
Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities    791,648 
Accounts receivable, net 88,706   45,040 
Inventories 103,904   81,557 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,114   14,275 
Total current assets 2,133,865   949,279 
Property and equipment, net 114,387   105,114 
Intangible assets, net 136,023   147,366 
Right-of-use assets, net 9,859   4,089 
Goodwill 87,098   87,098 
Other assets 24,291   1,753 
Total assets$2,505,523  $1,294,699 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$28,895  $21,327 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,841   62,678 
Total current liabilities 109,736   84,005 
Convertible senior notes, net 1,317,556    
Other non-current liabilities 53,179   54,512 
Total liabilities 1,480,471   138,517 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 3   3 
Additional paid-in capital 1,237,014   1,381,083 
Accumulated deficit (211,965)  (224,904)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,025,052   1,156,182 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,505,523  $1,294,699 


Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


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