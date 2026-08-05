CDM Smith expands Research and Testing Laboratory to further support R&D Program and innovation for clients

BELLEVUE, Washington, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further support CDM Smith’s Research & Development (R&D) Program and innovation, the firm has expanded its Research and Testing Laboratory facility in Bellevue, Washington by an additional 1,100 square feet. The expansion signals CDM Smith’s continued investment in new ideas, new technologies and new ways of collaborating with communities and clients to solve increasingly complex water, environmental and infrastructure challenges through large-scale testing and pilot testing.

The mission of CDM Smith’s Research & Testing Laboratory is to advance innovation from flask to field by developing, evaluating and scaling practical technologies that help clients address complex water, wastewater, PFAS and emerging contaminant challenges. Through CDM Smith’s R&D Program, the laboratory creates opportunities to transform promising ideas into tested solutions that deliver value for clients, communities and the environment.

“The larger Research and Testing Laboratory space allows CDM Smith’s team to advance high-impact research and accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions for clients. The upgraded lab equipment also enables precise and reliable results for clients,” said Paul Ho, Laboratory Manager and environmental scientist.

In addition to the Bellevue Research and Testing Laboratory facility expansion, Teri Myers, Ph.D., PMP, has been appointed as CDM Smith’s new R&D Program Manager. Dr. Myers has led more than $22 million in PFAS research and complex, multidisciplinary initiatives involving universities, private organizations and federal agencies, transforming emerging research into practical applications that address environmental and infrastructure challenges.

“The R&D Program is one of the most exciting ways we can explore new ideas and create value for our clients and communities. I look forward to supporting ideas and innovation across the firm and helping our teams develop solutions that address today's challenges while preparing for what's next," said Teri Myers, R&D Program Manager and environmental scientist.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service through decades of know-how and digital ingenuity to deliver smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachments