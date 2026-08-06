ARCPOINT ANNOUNCES FAILURE-TO-FILE CEASE TRADE ORDER

GREENVILLE, South Carolina, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), as the Company’s principal regulator, has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order dated August 5, 2026 (the “FFCTO”) against the Company. The FFCTO was issued under National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions (“NP 11-207”) as a result of the Company’s failure to file, by the required deadline of July 29, 2026, its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).

As previously disclosed in the Company’s news releases dated July 15, 2026 and July 27, 2026, the Company had applied to the BCSC for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders, which application the BCSC declined. The issuance of the FFCTO follows that decision.

The FFCTO prohibits all trading in, and the acquisition of, the securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by any person, including trades made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) or otherwise, for so long as the FFCTO remains in effect. As a result, trading in the Company’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares is suspended and cannot resume unless and until the FFCTO is revoked.

The FFCTO contains an exception that, subject to its terms and conditions, generally permits a beneficial securityholder who is not, and was not as of the date of the FFCTO, an insider or control person of the Company to sell securities of the Company that were acquired before the date of the FFCTO, provided that the sale is made through a “foreign organized regulated market” (as defined in the Universal Market Integrity Rules) and through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada, and that the other conditions set out in the FFCTO are satisfied. Securityholders are encouraged to review the full text of the FFCTO, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and to consult their own legal and financial advisers.

Although the FFCTO was issued by the BCSC, the Company’s securities may also become subject to reciprocal cease trade orders issued by securities regulators in other jurisdictions of Canada under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The FFCTO will remain in effect until the Company files the Annual Filings, together with any other continuous disclosure documents that may become due, and the BCSC revokes the FFCTO. Under NP 11-207, the Company may also apply to the BCSC for a partial revocation of the FFCTO to permit specified transactions in advance of a full revocation. The Company intends to work toward completing the Annual Filings and satisfying the requirements for revocation of the FFCTO as expeditiously as its circumstances permit.

As previously disclosed, the delay in completing the Annual Filings results from the Company’s lack of available funds to pay its auditors and the accounting personnel responsible for completing the audit and the Annual Filings. The Company continues to work to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit, file the Annual Filings and remedy the default. The Company is not currently in a position to provide a revised expected filing date, and there can be no assurance as to when, or whether, the Annual Filings will be completed and filed. The Company will issue a further news release once it is in a position to provide a revised expected filing date, upon the filing of the Annual Filings, and upon any other material development concerning the FFCTO.

The Company’s day-to-day business operations are continuing. However, for so long as the FFCTO remains in effect, the Company is restricted from trading in and issuing its securities, unless and until it obtains a partial revocation or full revocation of the FFCTO which will limit its ability to complete equity or other securities-based financings.

The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The Company intends to continue to disclose material developments concerning its affairs, including in respect of the FFCTO and the status of the Annual Filings, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a healthcare technology company that owns and develops MAPL, a multi-tenant software platform for clinical lab ordering, scheduling and results delivery used by laboratories, collection sites and other healthcare service providers in the United States. ARCpoint’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ARC” (currently suspended).

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Adam Ho, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 329-1009

E-mail: adamantcommunications@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s efforts and ability to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings, the completion and timing of the Annual Filings, the remedy of the filing default, the Company’s intention to seek a partial or full revocation of the FFCTO, the timing and prospects for revocation of the FFCTO and the resumption of trading, and the continuation of the Company’s business operations.



These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may be unable to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings; the Annual Filings may be further delayed or may not be filed at all; additional continuous disclosure documents may become due before the default is remedied; the FFCTO may remain in effect longer than anticipated; the Company’s securities may become subject to reciprocal cease trade orders in other jurisdictions; the FFCTO may adversely affect the Company’s ability to raise capital or complete other transactions; and the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities.



In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings, that the Company’s auditors and accounting personnel will be able to complete the required work, that the Company will be able to satisfy the requirements for revocation of the FFCTO and the resumption of trading, and that the Company's business operations will continue in the ordinary course during the period of the FFCTO.



Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There can also be no assurance that the Annual Filings will be completed within any particular timeframe, that the FFCTO will be revoked promptly after the required filings are made, or that trading in the Company’s securities will resume promptly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.