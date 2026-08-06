2026 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus generated revenue of EUR 93 million in the second quarter of 2026 and EUR 150 million in the first half of the year. Net profit amounted to EUR 8.5 million for the second quarter and EUR 12.8 million for the first six months of 2026. As of the end of the first half of the year, the company’s secured order-book reached an all-time high of EUR 836 million.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, there was an increase in activity in both the construction services and development segment in the second quarter. Several large-scale projects secured last year entered a more active construction phase, which was reflected in Merko’s revenue figures. In addition, more than twice as many apartments were delivered to customers in the second quarter as in the first quarter of this year. The increase in construction input prices that anticipated in the first quarter has materialised, and there are currently no developments in the economy or global politics that would suggest any easing of price pressures. There were no unexpected changes in the construction and real estate markets during the second quarter, and all of Merko’s home markets performed in line with expectations.

In early July, completed all preparatory stages required for the development of the Rūdninkai defence force campus project. The contract entered into full force, and construction activities have now commenced in full scale. The construction cost of the two phases exceeds 370 million euros in total, and the project’s contribution to revenue will increase significantly in the coming quarters. In the second quarter, signed new construction contracts worth approximately 80 million euros, including the main building, an event center and infrastructure in Krulli quarter in Tallinn. As of the end of the first half of the year, the group’s companies secured order-book reached an all-time high of EUR 836 million.

Following a prolonged period of growth, activity in Vilnius’s new apartment market has moderated somewhat, while the pace of signing new presale agreements has picked up in Riga. During the second quarter, group launched the construction of more than 160 apartments in Riga, including the Pētersala residential development, which incorporates architecturally significant heritage buildings, as well as the second phase of the Magnolijas development. The market for new residential developments in Tallinn is moving at a pace similar to last year. Across all Merko’s home markets, customers remain highly price-sensitive, with the majority of transactions involving more affordable apartments.

During the first six months of the year, Merko delivered 120 apartments and five commercial units to buyers and launched the construction and sales of 204 apartments and four commercial units. As of the end of the first half of the year, Merko had a total of 1,253 apartments under construction and completed, of which approximately 40% are covered by presale agreements. In the second quarter of 2026, major development projects included Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Õielehe near Tallinn, and Erminurme and Leedri in Tartu; Lucavsala, Arena Garden Towers and Mežpilsēta in Riga; and Vilnelės Skverai and Šnipiškių Urban in Vilnius.

In Estonia, the group’s larger construction projects in progress during the second quarter of 2026 included the City Plaza 2 and Viktor Masing office buildings, the Kullo Hobby Centre in Tallinn, the National Defence Building in Tartu, a hotel and event centre in Pärnu, the Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal, and the fourth stage of the Rail Baltica main line in Harju County, including the Tallinn–Pärnu section. In Lithuania, the major projects under construction were wind farm infrastructure facilities in the Pagėgiai and Telšiai districts and the Rūdninkai military campus. In Latvia, the group was engaged in the construction of military campuses, a student hotel in Riga, and wind farm infrastructure facilities in the Smiltene municipality.

OVERVIEW OF THE II QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2026 6 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 10.8 million and Q2 2026 was EUR 9.1 million (6M 2025: EUR 23.5 million and Q2 2025 was EUR 11.9 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 7.2% (6M 2025: 14.0%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 6 months 2026 was EUR 12.8 million (6M 2025: EUR 21.7 million) and for Q2 2026 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 8.5 million (Q2 2025: EUR 11.2 million). 6 months net profit margin was 8.6% (6M 2025: 12.9%).

REVENUE

Q2 2026 revenue was EUR 92.7 million (Q2 2025: EUR 82.6 million) and 6 months’ revenue was EUR 149.9 million (6M 2025: EUR 167.9 million). 6 months’ revenue decreased by 10.7% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 6 months 2026 was 41.2% (6M 2025: 43.8%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 30 June 2026, the group’s secured order book was EUR 835.7 million (30 June 2025: EUR 443.8 million). In 6 months 2026, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 486.4 million (6M 2025: EUR 223.1 million). In Q2 2026, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 79.6 million (Q2 2025: EUR 172.6 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 6 months 2026, the group sold a total of 120 apartments; in 6 months 2025, the group sold 222 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 27.6 million from sale of own developed apartments in 6 months 2026 and EUR 44.9 million in 6 months 2025. In Q2 of 2026 a total of 84 apartments were sold, compared to 101 apartments in Q2 2025, and earned a revenue of EUR 20.6 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q2 2025: EUR 20.2 million).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 39.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 251.1 million (57.4% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 June 2025 were EUR 25.9 million and EUR 242.3 million (60.1% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2026, the group’s net debt was EUR 29.6 million (30 June 2025: negative EUR 1.1 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros

2026

6 months 2025

6 months 2026

II quarter 2025

II quarter 2025

12 months Revenue 149,893 167,882 92,670 82,646 310,941 Cost of goods sold (132,508) (138,811) (80,761) (68,488) (255,081) Gross profit 17,385 29,071 11,909 14,158 55,860 Marketing expenses (2,724) (2,701) (1,395) (1,426) (5,823) General and administrative expenses (7,289) (8,747) (4,072) (4,472) (17,478) Other operating income 1,244 1,083 736 522 2,285 Other operating expenses (257) (96) (135) (55) (501) Operating profit 8,359 18,610 7,043 8,727 34,343 Finance income/costs 2,428 4,901 2,045 3,184 10,425 incl. finance income/costs from joint ventures 2,451 4,844 2,133 3,343 10,381 interest expense (359) (395) (186) (185) (836) foreign exchange gain (loss) 176 (14) (28) (129) (18) other financial income (expenses) 160 466 126 155 898 Profit before tax 10,787 23,511 9,088 11,911 44,768 Corporate income tax expense 2,056 (1,835) (588) (695) (4,850) Net profit for financial year 12,843 21,676 8,500 11,216 39,918 Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities (143) 7 22 66 20 Comprehensive income for the period 12,700 21,683 8,522 11,282 39,938 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 0.73 1.22 0.48 0.63 2.26

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

30.06.2026 30.06.2025 31.12.2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 39,593 25,862 41,424 Short-term deposits 6,000 23,000 18,000 Trade and other receivables 59,491 75,989 43,658 Prepaid corporate income tax 486 934 1,347 Inventories 245,853 196,552 219,812 351,423 322,337 324,241 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 29,408 26,415 31,957 Other shares and securities 80 80 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 20,109 18,645 20,658 Deferred income tax assets 3,221 4,789 2,874 Investment property 11,174 12,475 12,395 Property, plant and equipment 21,770 18,171 22,117 Intangible assets 669 593 714 86,431 81,168 90,795 TOTAL ASSETS 437,854 403,505 415,036 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 7,830 9,712 3,079 Payables and prepayments 95,921 112,484 95,920 Income tax liability 111 112 510 Deferred income from government grant 5 - 2 Short-term provisions 11,494 9,165 10,426 115,361 131,473 109,937 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 61,339 15,018 30,012 Deferred income tax liability 3,923 6,623 7,448 Other long-term payables 6,090 8,080 7,073 71,352 29,721 44,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES 186,713 161,194 154,470 EQUITY Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793 Currency translation differences (164) (34) (21) Retained earnings 242,583 233,623 251,865 TOTAL EQUITY 251,141 242,311 260,566 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 437,854 403,505 415,036

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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