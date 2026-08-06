Instaleap Partners With SPAR Slovenia to Power Next Generation Grocery Fulfillment





Photo Courtesy of Instaleap

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaleap, a technology company - now part of Instacart - that provides software for e‑commerce fulfillment and last‑mile operations, announced that it will now partner with SPAR Slovenia to power its e-commerce fulfillment platform to support the grocer's ongoing digital and omnichannel initiatives in the country.

This follows Instaleap's recent acquisition by Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, a move that expands Instaleap's enterprise capabilities and strengthens its ability to support large-scale retail partners like SPAR Slovenia. As part of Instacart's global network, Instaleap now brings an expanded set of resources and technology to grocers pursuing omnichannel growth, and the SPAR Slovenia partnership reflects that broader strategy in action.

The partnership helps SPAR Slovenia respond to changing shopping habits across the country, where more consumers are combining traditional store visits with online grocery orders and home delivery. SPAR Slovenia will integrate Instaleap to support its existing online grocery services with tools that can standardize workflows, improve visibility into store‑level operations, and coordinate delivery resources more efficiently across its network.

For SPAR Slovenia, which has invested in modernizing its stores and logistics infrastructure in recent years, the collaboration is intended to complement those efforts by addressing the operational complexity of serving customers both in-store and online. The approach allows SPAR Slovenia to introduce Instaleap’s capabilities in phases, aligning each step with its strategy for the Slovenian market, its infrastructure, and applicable regulations.

“Instaleap’s goal is to provide retailers with a platform that can support their omnichannel strategies in a structured and measurable way,” said Bas Groot, VP of Sales EMEA at Instaleap. “By partnering with SPAR Slovenia, Instaleap seeks to contribute technology that can help strengthen the foundations of its online grocery operations in the Slovenian market, where customer expectations for convenience and reliability continue to evolve.”

"From the outset, both teams focused on defining concrete operational objectives and a phased implementation roadmap that makes sense for SPAR Slovenia's stores, supply chain, and customers," said Miha Deu, Head of Online Sales at SPAR Online. "Instaleap will work closely with SPAR Slovenia to monitor results and adjust the use of the platform as required, with the goal of supporting consistent service levels for shoppers in Slovenia across participating channels."

Under the terms of the collaboration, customers in Slovenia will continue to access SPAR Slovenia’s online grocery services through its existing digital channels. Any changes to geographic coverage, delivery options, or service features will be determined and communicated by SPAR Slovenia to reflect local demand and operational readiness. The companies expect to share further details about specific phases of the rollout in Slovenia at a later date.

Visit Instaleap Website to learn more about Instaleap’s fulfillment and last‑mile orchestration solutions.

About Instaleap

Instaleap is a technology company that provides a software platform for retailers to manage e‑commerce fulfillment and last‑mile operations in a coordinated way. Its modular tools are designed to support in‑store picking, order management, and delivery orchestration for grocery and other retail segments, helping retailers align their processes across channels and adapt to changing demand in their local markets. In 2026, Instaleap was acquired by Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, as part of Instacart's strategy to expand its enterprise capabilities globally and build technologies that support every stage of the grocery transaction.

About SPAR Slovenia

SPAR Slovenia is a subsidiary of the SPAR Austria Group and remains one of the most prominent retail chains in the country. Known for its commitment to quality, freshness, and local sourcing, SPAR Slovenia continues to lead the market through innovation and customer-centric service.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Carvalho Heron

Contact Email: heron.decarvalho@instaleap.io

Website: https://instaleap.io/

Address: Barcelona, Spain Ronda Sant Pere 52, 08010, Spain

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41f147b9-3ce5-4b04-b6c4-39ae2bd0e3da