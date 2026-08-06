Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners reaches financial close and starts construction on its first project in Mexico

The project, La Esperanza Solar, is one of Mexico's largest combined solar and battery energy storage system projects, strengthening the reliability and resilience of the country’s National Electricity System.

MEXICO CITY and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Fund II (GMF II), has reached final investment decision and financial close on La Esperanza Solar, a 420 MWdc solar photovoltaic project combined with a 150 MW/5-hour (750 MWh) battery energy storage system in the state of Campeche, on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The project is CIP's first investment in Mexico to reach financial close and represents a significant milestone in the firm's growing renewable energy portfolio in Latin America.

Once operational, La Esperanza Solar will strengthen the reliability, resilience, and flexibility of the electricity system in the Yucatán Peninsula, where rising electricity demand has increased the need for new power generation and storage capacity. The project's battery energy storage system, one of the largest in Mexico, will provide up to five hours of storage, enhancing grid stability and enabling the delivery of clean electricity when it is needed most. Construction is underway, with commercial operations anticipated in 2028.

The La Esperanza Solar project financing comprises approximately USD 510 million in debt facilities provided by a consortium of five international and regional commercial banks: BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Natixis CIB, Santander and Scotiabank. Equity is funded by the project owners: CI Growth Markets Fund II with an expected co-investment from leading Mexican retirement fund administrator, Profuturo.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Halmø, Head of Latin America and Managing Director at CIP, said: “This is a major milestone for GMF II and our team. We have been active in Mexico for several years, and this will be our first project in the country to start construction – a step that reflects both the strength of the team and project and the close collaboration with contractors, authorities, and partners. Pairing solar with battery storage is central to bringing more renewable energy onto the Mexican grid, and we are proud to help build a more reliable, lower-carbon power system.”

La Esperanza Solar has been recognised as a priority project by Mexico's Ministry of Energy (SENER) under the country's binding planning framework and is being developed in close coordination with the federal government and relevant authorities. The project reflects the shared commitment of CIP and the Government of Mexico to strengthen the National Electricity System through long-term investment in strategic energy infrastructure. In addition, the project is backed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CFE Calificados, the commercial branch for large clients of Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

Ole Kjems Sørensen, Partner at CIP, commented: “La Esperanza Solar reflects the long-term strategy of CIP’s Growth Markets funds investing in fast-growing, emerging economies such as Mexico. By building high-quality energy infrastructure in these markets, we can deliver attractive returns for our investors while helping accelerate a cost-efficient shift energy transition.”

Notes to Editors

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~37 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals.

For more information, visit www.cip.com.

Media Contact:

E-mail: media@cip.com