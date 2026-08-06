Birchtech Corp. to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on August 13 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

CORSICANA, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 13, 2026, to discuss Birchtech's second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate update. To participate, please use the following information:

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13761823

Webcast: BCHT Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Thursday, September 3, 2026. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13761823. A webcast replay will be available for one year, using the webcast link above.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and SEA disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

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