Cape Fox Mission Systems Wins Navy Contract to Deliver Motorcycle and Traffic Safety Training Fleet-Wide

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Mission Systems, LLC (CFMS) has been awarded a contract supporting the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego to deliver motorcycle and traffic safety training for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Traffic Safety Program.

Under the contract, CFMS will provide basic and advanced motorcycle safety classes, off-road vehicle safety training, and driver improvement courses at Navy installations throughout the continental United States, Guam, and Hawaii. The work directly supports CNIC's mission to reduce injuries and fatalities among Sailors by changing driving and riding behavior. The program has the potential to train thousands of service members each year.

"This award is a direct reflection of what we do best: keep the men and women of our armed forces safe and mission-ready," said Tyrone Smith, President of CFMS. "We are proud to bring proven, standards-based training to Sailors across the fleet, and to build on a record we have earned across the Department of Defense."

The Navy award continues more than a decade of specialized motorcycle and traffic safety instruction that Cape Fox subsidiaries have delivered for the Department of Defense, spanning a global footprint.

Cape Fox delivers training the way the government needs it: certified, compliant, and consistent across dispersed locations. CFMS’s safety training capability is part of a broader portfolio of instructional and program-management services. CFMS provides a mix of curriculum development, certified instruction, logistics, and quality control, giving customers a single, accountable partner for high-volume, multi-site training.

CFMS helps federal agencies stand up and sustain training programs that meet strict standards and deliver measurable results.

Have training needs? Reach out to learn how CFMS can support your unique training mission requirements.

Contact: businessdevelopment@capefoxss.com

About Cape Fox Mission Systems Cape Fox Mission Systems, LLC is part of the Cape Fox family of companies, an Alaska Native-owned enterprise providing training, mission support, security, and professional services to federal customers. As a certified small and disadvantaged business, Cape Fox delivers standards-based, results-driven solutions that keep government missions running.

Visit Cape Fox Mission Systems and Cape Fox FCG to learn more.