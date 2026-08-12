Cape Fox Mission Systems Wins MyNavy Career Center Identification Card Administration Contract for Japan and Australia

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Mission Systems (CFMS), LLC, a subsidiary of Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (Cape Fox FCG), has been awarded a contract by Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk to provide MyNavy Career Center Identification Card Administration support services at military installations in Japan and Australia. CFMS will serve as the prime contractor for this four-year effort supporting sailors, civilians, and military families stationed overseas.

Under this contract, CFMS will manage Identification Card Administration operations at four OCONUS locations: Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, and Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Japan, along with a site in Rockingham, Australia. The team will operate full-service ID card offices that support the MyNavy Career Center mission by issuing Common Access Cards and Department of War (DoW) identification credentials to active-duty service members, DoW civilian employees, contractors, military retirees, and eligible dependents.

"We are honored that the Department of the Navy has entrusted Cape Fox Mission Systems with this important mission," said Tyrone Smith, President of CFMS. "Our team understands that ID card services are more than an administrative function--they are a direct connection between the Navy and the sailors, civilians, retirees, and families who depend on accurate credentials to access the support they have earned. We are prepared to deliver the same dependable, customer-focused service at these Pacific installations that we have provided to Navy communities in Europe. I am confident in our people, and we are committed to accurate solutions for every service member and family who walks through our doors."

This award builds on Cape Fox FCG's proven record of delivering personnel and administrative support services to the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense. Cape Fox FCG is the government contracting arm of Cape Fox Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation, delivering professional services, IT and cybersecurity, logistics, facilities, medical and scientific support, and training across CONUS and OCONUS locations.

Federal agencies seeking reliable mission support should contact the Cape Fox FCG business development team to discuss how we can address your requirements. As an 8(a)-certified Alaska Native Corporation subsidiary, CFMS offers federal customers a direct path to contract award through sole-source and direct-award procurement options, reducing acquisition timelines while maintaining full compliance with federal contracting regulations. Whether your agency requires personnel services, administrative support, or credential operations at CONUS or OCONUS locations, our team is ready to develop solutions that meet your mission needs. We welcome the opportunity to discuss how Cape Fox can support your agency's objectives. Please contact us at bd@capefoxss.com.

About Cape Fox Corporation



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation comprises a family of businesses divided into two distinct groups: the Federal Contracting Group and the Commercial Services Group (Tourism). Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; construction; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox FCG to learn more.