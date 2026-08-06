StatSocial Named Creator Marketing Solution of the Year in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StatSocial today announced that it has been named Creator Marketing Solution of the Year in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, marking the third time in four years that the program has recognized the company’s influencer marketing technology. This year’s award recognizes the company’s ability to bring people-based audience intelligence to every stage of the creator marketing lifecycle.

Creator advertising has become a core media channel, with U.S. spending projected to reach $44 billion this year, according to IAB . Yet creator selection still too often relies on follower counts and engagement metrics rather than audience quality and business impact. StatSocial uses its patented PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph to reveal who a creator’s audience actually is, how closely that audience aligns with a brand’s target buyers, and whether exposure translates into customer acquisition and sales.

The platform gives marketers a connected workflow to:

Identify and validate creators based on purchase behavior and first- or third-party data, ensuring their audiences align with a brand’s customers or target buyers

Connect organic creator exposure to online and in-store sales using purchase data, loyalty programs, CDPs, and first-party customer files

Turn exposed audiences and creator followings into persistent, addressable segments that can be reached through paid media after a campaign ends



That approach has delivered measurable results across industries. For one quick-service restaurant brand, StatSocial helped increase weekly new customer acquisition from 80,000 to 130,000 and deliver 6x ROAS. A global consumer brand measured up to a 25% sales lift from social and creator activity, while a beverage brand recorded 3.9x ROAS, a 28% lift in customer acquisition, and a 6.6% lift in purchase frequency.

“Creator marketing should be held to the same standard as every other growth channel,” said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. “It is not enough to know whether a random audience saw a post. Brands should know whether the creator reached the right audience, whether that exposure led to sales, and how to keep engaging those people after the campaign ends. That is the system we built.”

The recognition comes amid continued expansion and innovation of StatSocial’s platform. In June, the company launched Digital Twins, enabling organizations to survey virtually any audience through AI models grounded in real people and observed behavior. In July, StatSocial extended the platform with Focus Groups, bringing quantitative and qualitative research together on the same PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph foundation.

The ninth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards received thousands of nominations. Winners were selected through an independent evaluation process conducted by a panel of industry experts.

To view the full list of 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners, please visit https://martechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners/

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the only platform that builds audiences from cross-platform public social signals at scale, powered by its patented PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph. By connecting social data with household and offline data, StatSocial gives marketers deeper audience intelligence, smarter influencer decisions, and more effective paid media programs.