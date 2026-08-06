CarMax Teams with Sierra to Enhance Inbound Sales Call Experience

Richmond, VA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced it is working with Sierra on a better inbound call experience for CarMax customers. Deployed in May, Sierra’s advanced AI voice-enabled agents ensure CarMax customers reach the right destination or speak with an associate faster and more consistently regardless of call volume, time or time zone.

Sierra agents provide conversational and clarifying questions to better understand customer needs, resulting in quick answers to common questions, such as store hours and vehicle availability, and smoother transitions to a CarMax associate. Since launch, CarMax has seen an increase in call resolution and a decline in the rate of unresolved calls. The company is working to add further capabilities, including appointment management for tasks such as scheduling appraisals, browsing and test drives.

“We continually explore new and innovative ways to better serve customers and support our associates, and partnering with Sierra has been an important part of that, ensuring our most frequent customer questions are answered consistently and on demand. That frees our associates to do what they do best: provide knowledgeable guidance through the bigger decisions in the car shopping journey," said Shamim Mohammad, CarMax Chief Information and Technology Officer.

“We’re so excited to partner with CarMax, a pioneer in applied AI. Thanks to their AI agent, there’s no need to wait on hold or repeat yourself as you are transferred from one place to another. And for associates, it means less time answering simple questions and more time helping customers find the right car,” said Bret Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of Sierra.

Today’s announcement demonstrates CarMax’s continued commitment to making car buying and selling clearer and easier through innovative technology. CarMax has been leveraging AI for years and has its own 24/7 virtual assistant, Skye, on CarMax.com and was the first U.S. auto retailer with an app in the ChatGPT app store that supports car shopping.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, has earned customers' trust for more than 30 years by leading with integrity, transparency and honesty. CarMax continues to redefine car buying and selling for millions of customers, delivering the easy and confident experience they love. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its $16 billion portfolio. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2026 Responsibility Report . For more information, visit www.carmax.com .

About Sierra

Sierra is the platform that helps businesses build better, more human customer experiences with AI. With Sierra, companies deploy customer-facing AI agents that communicate in natural language, solve complex problems, and personalize every interaction—on any channel.

Sierra works with 40% of the Fortune 50, and 1 in 3 of the world’s leading banks. Across a range of industries, leading brands like The GAP, Rocket Mortgage, SoFi, Sutter Health, and Wayfair have partnered with Sierra to improve customer satisfaction in the moments that matter while driving operational efficiency and revenue growth.