iQor Reveals AI-Enabled Operating Model Behind Industry-Leading Client Performance

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, today revealed how its AI-enabled operating model drives better operations by embedding artificial intelligence across every stage of service delivery. By combining proprietary capabilities with leading partner technologies, iQor strengthens its people, continuously improves operations, and delivers better customer and business outcomes for clients. Built on responsible AI principles, the company's operating model emphasizes governance, security, resiliency, and human oversight to help enterprise clients innovate with confidence.

At iQor, innovation is measured not by the technology implemented, but by the operational excellence, efficiency, and business value it creates for clients. That value is continually made clear in the company’s annual Voice of the Customer survey, in which clients that partner with multiple CX providers consistently rate iQor as their highest-performing and most innovative partner. That recognition reflects iQor’s disciplined approach to applying AI to improve operations and deliver stronger results. Those results are reinforced by an industry-leading client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, up 10% year over year, and client relationships averaging 15 years among iQor's top 25 accounts.

“AI does not transform customer experience by itself. Better operations do," said Pj Singh, Chief Digital Officer at iQor. "At iQor, we apply AI where it helps our people perform better, improves consistency, and creates measurable client outcomes. That is the difference between innovation theater and real operating value.”

iQor applies AI throughout the service delivery lifecycle to create a continuous cycle of learning and operational improvement. Every investment is evaluated against one standard: Does it help us run better operations and deliver better client outcomes? Just as importantly, every capability is deployed within a governance framework to ensure responsible AI adoption. This philosophy guides iQor's innovation strategy across conversational AI, analytics, simulation, recruiting and workforce enablement.

Before customer interactions begin, AI helps recruit qualified talent faster, accelerate hiring, and prepare employees through simulation-based learning that enables them to practice realistic customer scenarios before supporting live customers.

During customer interactions, AI simplifies routine work by surfacing relevant knowledge, reducing search time, and providing contextual guidance. Up to 30% of routine transactional requests can be automated through agentic solutions, allowing employees to focus on complex, high-value conversations requiring empathy, judgment, and critical thinking. The result is faster resolution, stronger customer experiences, and CSAT improvements of up to 20%.

After every interaction, iQor's proprietary interaction analytics platform powers the company's broader infinityAiQ™ ecosystem by transforming operational data into actionable intelligence. Insights iQ analyzes 100% of customer interactions in real time to surface the voice of the customer, while AnalystGPT enables leaders and clients to explore customer behavior, product performance, and operational trends using their own interaction data. Coach iQ uses interaction insights to help leaders prioritize coaching with personalized recommendations that strengthen employee performance and create a continuous cycle of operational improvement.

Together, iQor's proprietary AI capabilities and leading partner technologies translate operational improvements into stronger client outcomes. Across a diverse portfolio of clients and industries, the company has helped organizations accelerate qualified hiring by 8x, increase NPS by 30%, deliver 32% sales growth and more than $1 million in new annual revenue, and reduce average handle time by 15%.

As AI continues to evolve, iQor's governance processes evaluate emerging technologies for security, resiliency, responsible use and operational value before they are deployed across client programs.

“The frontier models are evolving AI fast, and that is exactly why discipline matters," Singh added. "At iQor, we are focused on practical AI that improves speed, quality, coaching, resiliency, and client value. That is how we will continue to differentiate.”

To learn more about iQor's AI-enabled customer experience capabilities, visit iqor.com/infinityaiq.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.



