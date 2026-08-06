Westland Insurance acquires Interior Savings Insurance

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages, today announced that it acquired Interior Savings Insurance Services Inc. (ISI), part of Beem Credit Union, effective August 1. This acquisition reflects Westland’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in BC and deepening the organization’s capabilities in personal and commercial insurance solutions, while bringing greater value to clients within their local communities.

Based in BC, with 13 locations across the Thompson, Okanagan, and Similkameen regions, Interior Savings Insurance has been serving clients for over 80 years, building a strong reputation for personalized and trusted advice, tailored coverage, and long-standing client and community relationships. The firm offers a full suite of personal and commercial insurance solutions, including coverage for home, auto, travel, and business.

The acquisition is strategically compelling for Westland because it broadens the company’s BC presence in communities where local knowledge and relationships matter and further solidifies Westland’s leadership in risk management solutions in these areas. Interior Savings Insurance also brings durable client relationships, a diversified insurance portfolio, and a community first perspective that closely align with Westland’s focus on local insurance advisors who provide trusted advice and expertise for all its clients’ insurance needs.

By joining Westland, Interior Savings Insurance clients will gain access to a broader range of insurance solutions, enhanced tools, and comprehensive protection for their personal and business insurance needs, while continuing to benefit from the local expertise and service they know and trust.

“We’re excited to welcome Interior Savings Insurance to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “Their strong community presence, commitment to flexible and personalized service, and broad range of personal insurance solutions align closely with our values. This partnership strengthens our presence in British Columbia and enhances our ability to deliver trusted advice and tailored protection to more clients across the province.”

"We’re proud of the strong foundation that has been built by this team over the years. As Beem continues to focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’re pleased to see Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest and most respected insurance brokerages, bring the scale, expertise and strategic focus to support its continued growth. We’re confident that Westland will build on this success” said Beem CEO Brian Harris.

Westland remains committed to investing in and growing its business across Canada through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while maintaining its focus on delivering exceptional client service and community connection.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.