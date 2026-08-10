Westland Insurance named a 5-Star DE&I Employer for fourth consecutive year

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s fourth-largest insurance brokerage, announced it has been named a 5-Star Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Employer by Canadian HR Reporter for the fourth consecutive year.

The national recognition highlights Westland's continued commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. The award reflects both the organization's diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) efforts and feedback gathered directly from employees through an independent survey conducted as part of the evaluation process.

"Receiving this recognition for a fourth consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects the experiences and voices of our people," said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland Insurance. "Creating a workplace where everyone feels they belong is an ongoing commitment. This recognition belongs to our employees, whose feedback, participation, and support help shape our culture every day."

Westland's DEIB strategy is guided by Amplify Belonging, the organization's diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging framework, which focuses on embedding inclusion into how employees work, lead, and grow. The organization continues to invest in employee-led initiatives and programs that create opportunities for connection, learning, and development across the business. These include Employee Resource Groups, a mentorship program, and partnerships with organizations like the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, Pride at Work Canada, and MentorAbility.

Canadian HR Reporter's annual 5-Star DE&I Employer program recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to creating equitable and inclusive workplaces. Winners are evaluated on the impact of their DE&I programs, policies, and practices, as well as employee feedback and organizational outcomes.

"This recognition reflects what can happen when employees feel heard and empowered to contribute," added Keri Fraser. "We're committed to continuing this work, listening to our people, and creating an environment where everyone can grow their potential and feel a true sense of belonging."

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.