2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Recognize the World’s Most Innovative Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.
The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics and beyond, for nearly a decade the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum.
Across the MarTech landscape, 2026 has brought a defining shift toward agentic AI and autonomous marketing systems that can plan, execute and optimize campaigns with minimal human intervention. Answer engine optimization has emerged as a critical new discipline as brands compete for visibility in AI powered search results. Meanwhile, advances in identity resolution, first party data strategies and generative AI for creative production are reshaping how marketers build meaningful connections with audiences at scale.
"The marketing technology ecosystem continues to expand at a remarkable pace, with new categories and capabilities emerging to meet the demands of an increasingly complex digital landscape," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "From agentic AI platforms that are redefining campaign automation to answer engine optimization solutions that are helping brands navigate the new reality of AI driven search, this year's MarTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the most significant advances in marketing technology today. We are proud to recognize these outstanding companies and solutions for their breakthrough contributions to the industry."
The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.
2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
CRM
Overall CRM Company of the Year: Klaviyo
Marketing Automation
Marketing Optimization Platform of the Year: GetResponse
Marketing Automation Innovation Award: Fluency
Overall Marketing Automation Platform of the Year: Lob
Overall Marketing Automation Company of the Year: Celtra
Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)
AI Search Visibility Platform of the Year: Brandi AI
AEO Platform of the Year: PR Newswire Amplify™
Agentic AI and Autonomous Marketing
Agentic AI Marketing Platform of the Year: Zeta Global
Autonomous Campaign Optimization Solution of the Year: Perion
AI Marketing Copilot of the Year: Anoki, ContextIQ Copilot
AI-Powered Marketing Decision Engine of the Year: Rakuten Advertising, Mirai
Autonomous Marketing Innovation Award: HighLevel
Content Marketing
Graphic Design Software of the Year: Adobe Creative Cloud
Interactive Content Platform of the Year: Storyly
Overall Content Marketing Company of the Year: Optimizely
Customer Journey Orchestration
Personalization Platform of the Year: Contentful
Cross-Channel Orchestration Platform of the Year: Endear
Customer Journey Orchestration Solution Provider of the Year: Motimatic
Customer Journey Orchestration Platform of the Year: Dot.vu
Event Management
Event Management Innovation Award: Cvent, CventIQ™
Website
Overall Website Building Platform of the Year: Network Solutions AI Website Builder
Web Analytics Solution of the Year: Similarweb
Web Content Management Solution Provider of the Year: Contentstack
Conversion Optimization
Conversion Rate Optimization Solution of the Year: Zenapse
Conversion Optimization Innovation Award: Continental Tires
Overall Conversion Optimization Solution of the Year: Theorem
Email Marketing
B2C Email Marketing Solution of the Year: Acxiom
B2B Email Marketing Solution of the Year: Emma
Email Marketing Innovation Award: Campaign Monitor
AdTech
AdTech Privacy Solution of the Year: ViralGains
Demand Side Platform of the Year: fullthrottle.ai®
Programmatic Marketing Platform of the Year: PulsePoint
Display Advertising Platform of the Year: EXADS Dynamic Contextual Ads
Digital Ad Network of the Year: Kadam
AdTech Innovation Award: Upstream
Overall AdTech Company of the Year: Skai
Connected TV Advertising
CTV AdTech Platform of the Year: Kargo
CTV Innovation Award: Viant
Overall CTV Solution Provider of the Year: WunderKIND Ads
SalesTech
Price Optimization Solution of the Year: Zilliant, Zilliant Price IQ
Lead Management Solution of the Year: Convertr
Lead Management Innovation Award: Scorpion, Scorpion Convert
Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution of the Year: Allego
Social Media
Social Media Monitoring Software of the Year: Emplifi
Social Listening Solution of the Year: Brandwatch
Public Relations
Press Release Distribution Company of the Year: PR Newswire
Creator Economy and Influencer Technology
Creator Marketing Solution of the Year: StatSocial
Creator Campaign Management Platform of the Year: Kolsquare
Overall Influencer Marketing Company of the Year: #paid
Loyalty and Referral Marketing
Loyalty Marketing Platform of the Year: SheerID
Conversational Marketing
Call Management Solution of the Year: CTM
Conversational Marketing Innovation Award: MMR Research, Sensory Bot
Overall Conversational Marketing Solution of the Year: TrueDialog
Overall Conversational Marketing Company of the Year: Subtext
Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: Big Happy
Overall Mobile Marketing Solution of the Year: InMarket
Customer Data
Customer Data Solution of the Year: Intentsify
Customer Data Innovation Award: AtData, A part of Experian
Real-Time Data Activation Platform of the Year: myGaru
Analytics and Intelligence Tools
Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Prescient AI
Marketing Insights Platform of the Year: Bombora
Customer Intelligence Platform of the Year: Litera's Foundation Proactive, powered by Postilize
Customer Experience
Customer Experience Management Platform of the Year: Trustpilot
Customer Experience Innovation Award: Sprinklr
Performance Marketing
Performance Marketing Platform of the Year: PROS
Performance Marketing Company of the Year: Stream Companies
Account Based Marketing
Account Based Marketing Platform of the Year: AdRoll
Account Based Marketing Solution of the Year: ICF
AI-Native Marketing
AI Innovation Award: LocaliQ
AI-Powered Ad Targeting Solution of the Year: GroundTruth
AI-Powered Writing Solution of the Year: Markup AI
AI-Powered Content Marketing Solution of the Year: Progress Software, Progress® Sitefinity® Generative CMS
Identity Resolution
Customer Identity Platform of the Year: Rokt mParticle
Identity Resolution Platform of the Year: IQM
Revenue Operations (RevOps)
RevOps Platform of the Year: 6sense
No Code MarTech
No-Code MarTech Innovation Award: Cloudinary
Marketing Measurement and Attribution
Marketing Mix Modeling Solution of the Year: BERA.ai
Cross-Channel Measurement Platform of the Year: PurpleLab
Retail Technology
Retail Technology Solution of the Year: Text
MarTech Industry Leadership
MarTech Startup of the Year: PartnerBridge
Overall MarTech Solution of the Year: Wayvia
Overall MarTech Company of the Year: impact.com
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.