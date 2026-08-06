2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Recognize the World’s Most Innovative Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics and beyond, for nearly a decade the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum.

Across the MarTech landscape, 2026 has brought a defining shift toward agentic AI and autonomous marketing systems that can plan, execute and optimize campaigns with minimal human intervention. Answer engine optimization has emerged as a critical new discipline as brands compete for visibility in AI powered search results. Meanwhile, advances in identity resolution, first party data strategies and generative AI for creative production are reshaping how marketers build meaningful connections with audiences at scale.

"The marketing technology ecosystem continues to expand at a remarkable pace, with new categories and capabilities emerging to meet the demands of an increasingly complex digital landscape," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "From agentic AI platforms that are redefining campaign automation to answer engine optimization solutions that are helping brands navigate the new reality of AI driven search, this year's MarTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the most significant advances in marketing technology today. We are proud to recognize these outstanding companies and solutions for their breakthrough contributions to the industry."

The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

CRM

Overall CRM Company of the Year: Klaviyo

Marketing Automation

Marketing Optimization Platform of the Year: GetResponse

Marketing Automation Innovation Award: Fluency

Overall Marketing Automation Platform of the Year: Lob

Overall Marketing Automation Company of the Year: Celtra

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

AI Search Visibility Platform of the Year: Brandi AI

AEO Platform of the Year: PR Newswire Amplify™

Agentic AI and Autonomous Marketing

Agentic AI Marketing Platform of the Year: Zeta Global

Autonomous Campaign Optimization Solution of the Year: Perion

AI Marketing Copilot of the Year: Anoki, ContextIQ Copilot

AI-Powered Marketing Decision Engine of the Year: Rakuten Advertising, Mirai

Autonomous Marketing Innovation Award: HighLevel

Content Marketing

Graphic Design Software of the Year: Adobe Creative Cloud

Interactive Content Platform of the Year: Storyly

Overall Content Marketing Company of the Year: Optimizely

Customer Journey Orchestration

Personalization Platform of the Year: Contentful

Cross-Channel Orchestration Platform of the Year: Endear

Customer Journey Orchestration Solution Provider of the Year: Motimatic

Customer Journey Orchestration Platform of the Year: Dot.vu

Event Management

Event Management Innovation Award: Cvent, CventIQ™

Website

Overall Website Building Platform of the Year: Network Solutions AI Website Builder

Web Analytics Solution of the Year: Similarweb

Web Content Management Solution Provider of the Year: Contentstack

Conversion Optimization

Conversion Rate Optimization Solution of the Year: Zenapse

Conversion Optimization Innovation Award: Continental Tires

Overall Conversion Optimization Solution of the Year: Theorem

Email Marketing

B2C Email Marketing Solution of the Year: Acxiom

B2B Email Marketing Solution of the Year: Emma

Email Marketing Innovation Award: Campaign Monitor

AdTech

AdTech Privacy Solution of the Year: ViralGains

Demand Side Platform of the Year: fullthrottle.ai®

Programmatic Marketing Platform of the Year: PulsePoint

Display Advertising Platform of the Year: EXADS Dynamic Contextual Ads

Digital Ad Network of the Year: Kadam

AdTech Innovation Award: Upstream

Overall AdTech Company of the Year: Skai

Connected TV Advertising

CTV AdTech Platform of the Year: Kargo

CTV Innovation Award: Viant

Overall CTV Solution Provider of the Year: WunderKIND Ads

SalesTech

Price Optimization Solution of the Year: Zilliant, Zilliant Price IQ

Lead Management Solution of the Year: Convertr

Lead Management Innovation Award: Scorpion, Scorpion Convert

Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution of the Year: Allego

Social Media

Social Media Monitoring Software of the Year: Emplifi

Social Listening Solution of the Year: Brandwatch

Public Relations

Press Release Distribution Company of the Year: PR Newswire

Creator Economy and Influencer Technology

Creator Marketing Solution of the Year: StatSocial

Creator Campaign Management Platform of the Year: Kolsquare

Overall Influencer Marketing Company of the Year: #paid

Loyalty and Referral Marketing

Loyalty Marketing Platform of the Year: SheerID

Conversational Marketing

Call Management Solution of the Year: CTM

Conversational Marketing Innovation Award: MMR Research, Sensory Bot

Overall Conversational Marketing Solution of the Year: TrueDialog

Overall Conversational Marketing Company of the Year: Subtext

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: Big Happy

Overall Mobile Marketing Solution of the Year: InMarket

Customer Data

Customer Data Solution of the Year: Intentsify

Customer Data Innovation Award: AtData, A part of Experian

Real-Time Data Activation Platform of the Year: myGaru

Analytics and Intelligence Tools

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Prescient AI

Marketing Insights Platform of the Year: Bombora

Customer Intelligence Platform of the Year: Litera's Foundation Proactive, powered by Postilize

Customer Experience

Customer Experience Management Platform of the Year: Trustpilot

Customer Experience Innovation Award: Sprinklr

Performance Marketing

Performance Marketing Platform of the Year: PROS

Performance Marketing Company of the Year: Stream Companies

Account Based Marketing

Account Based Marketing Platform of the Year: AdRoll

Account Based Marketing Solution of the Year: ICF

AI-Native Marketing

AI Innovation Award: LocaliQ

AI-Powered Ad Targeting Solution of the Year: GroundTruth

AI-Powered Writing Solution of the Year: Markup AI

AI-Powered Content Marketing Solution of the Year: Progress Software, Progress® Sitefinity® Generative CMS

Identity Resolution

Customer Identity Platform of the Year: Rokt mParticle

Identity Resolution Platform of the Year: IQM

Revenue Operations (RevOps)

RevOps Platform of the Year: 6sense

No Code MarTech

No-Code MarTech Innovation Award: Cloudinary

Marketing Measurement and Attribution

Marketing Mix Modeling Solution of the Year: BERA.ai

Cross-Channel Measurement Platform of the Year: PurpleLab

Retail Technology

Retail Technology Solution of the Year: Text

MarTech Industry Leadership

MarTech Startup of the Year: PartnerBridge

Overall MarTech Solution of the Year: Wayvia

Overall MarTech Company of the Year: impact.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.