New NatJack Research Exposes Design Weaknesses Across Major NAT Implementations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack , the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation, today announced new research from Synack Red Team member Malcolm Stagg revealing NatJack, a class of attacks that exploits long-held trust assumptions in network address translation implementations. Stagg presented the findings today at Black Hat USA 2026. Testing identified affected behavior across independently developed implementations, including Windows, Linux and macOS, and two CVEs have been assigned to date.

Stagg conducted the research over several years and is jointly crediting Synack Red Team along with his own research handle Sodium-24, of SODIUM-24, LLC. The research identifies four distinct techniques attackers can use against NAT devices: hijacking active TCP connections, poisoning DNS responses, identifying the ports assigned to other connections, and forcing denial of service by exhausting a device's NAT table. Two CVEs have been assigned to date ( CVE-2026-56181 , affecting Microsoft Windows NAT in Hyper-V, and CVE-2026-63913 , affecting the Linux netfilter conntrack subsystem). Additional vendor advisories or CVE assignments may follow as coordinated disclosure continues. Independent testing found the underlying flaw present across NAT implementations from multiple vendors using entirely independent codebases, including Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Unlike vulnerabilities tied to a specific coding error, NatJack stems from a design assumption, that devices sharing a NAT table can trust one another, that held for most of the internet's history but no longer holds under adversarial conditions. Because the flaw is behavioral rather than signature-based, it may not show up in conventional automated scanning.

“Malcolm’s research on NatJack shows why effective security testing must challenge long-held design assumptions, not only search for familiar software flaws,” said Mark Kuhr, co-founder and CTO of Synack. “That depth of human creativity is central to the Synack Red Team. We’re proud to support Malcolm’s research and help defenders understand and address the risk.”

There is no single patch for NatJack. Available fixes, including a Linux kernel patch (kernel 6.6.142 and higher) and a FreeBSD update (15.0 and higher), raise the difficulty of exploitation but do not close the underlying design gap. Synack expects remediation to unfold incrementally across vendors over an extended period, and recommends organizations prioritize encrypting traffic (including internally), segmenting untrusted workloads away from trusted ones, and enabling protections such as IP Source Guard in the interim. Full technical details and mitigation guidance are available in Synack's security research report on NatJack .

Malcolm Stagg's path to the Synack Red Team

Stagg joined the Synack Red Team in 2020 following his performance in DARPA’s Finding Exploits to Thwart Tampering hardware bug bounty. His previous research includes a Microsoft Remote Desktop Client RCE, CVE-2021-34535, and Google Chrome extension vulnerability CVE-2024-0333. Stagg discussed his NatJack research and path to the SRT on Synack's We're In podcast .

Session Details

Malcolm Stagg, Researcher, Synack Red Team, Independent Researcher, SODIUM-24, LLC

Breaking Trust Boundaries: Exploiting Design Assumptions in Network Infrastructure

Black Hat USA, Thursday, August 6, 10:15 a.m. PT (Oceanside D, Level 2)

About Synack

Synack is the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team , a rigorously vetted global community of security researchers, to expand testing coverage and prove real-world exploitability. The Synack Platform gives organizations control and visibility across testing activity, validated findings and remediation status. Synack supports point-in-time and continuous penetration testing across web applications, APIs, mobile applications, cloud and host infrastructure, internal environments and AI or LLM systems. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets across enterprise, public-sector and highly regulated environments. Learn more at synack.com and on LinkedIn .

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