Altus Group Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results & Quarterly Dividend

Steady revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin* expansion

Three consecutive quarters of double-digit software Annual Recurring Revenue* (“ARR”) growth

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group”, “Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026.

“We entered 2026 with an ambitious agenda, and in the first half of the year we have consistently executed ahead of plan,” said Mike Gordon, CEO and Chair of Altus. “We delivered steady revenue growth and margin expansion – including three consecutive quarters of double-digit software ARR growth, completed our planned divestitures for the year, closed a strategic tuck-in acquisition, and reduced our outstanding share count by approximately 20% year to date. Positive client engagement with our latest innovations and improved sales execution are also driving larger deal wins. We are entering the second half of the year with strong momentum, enabling us to raise guidance for the year and giving us confidence that we can get to our Rule of 40 target sooner than expected.”

Selected Q2 2026 Information

All revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin results are for consolidated continuing operations1.

C$M Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % change % change currency Revenues $112.7 $105.6 6.0% Constant Currency* Recurring Revenue* $107.9 $100.8 6.3% Constant Currency Software Revenue $52.9 $47.3 10.7% Constant Currency Software Annual Recurring Revenue* $206.8 $187.3 10.4% As Reported Valuation Management Solutions (“VMS”) Revenue $45.6 $42.5 6.9% Constant Currency VMS Annual Recurring Revenue* $172.2 $162.2 6.2% As Reported Profit (Loss) from continuing operations ($1.5) $7.5 (120.3%) As Reported Adjusted EBITDA* $29.6 $21.9 33.8% Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA margin* 26.3% 20.7% 540 bps Constant Currency Net cash provided by operating activities $2.3 $27.8 (91.6%) As Reported Free Cash Flow*2 $1.7 $26.1 (93.6%) As Reported Free Cash Flow per share*2 $0.05 $0.59 (91.5%) As Reported Funded debt to EBITDA ratio 2.00 1.26

*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio, total of segments measure, capital management measure, and/or supplementary and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Please refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section of this press release for further information.

1. All revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin figures are for consolidated continuing operations, which exclude the Appraisal and Development Advisory businesses that were moved into discontinued operations.

2. Net cash provided by operating activities, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share still include contribution from assets that are held for sale, and the prior year comparative figures include contribution from assets that were a part of Altus until the date they were sold.

Business Outlook

The Company introduced guidance for the third quarter of 2026 and refreshed its fiscal 2026 outlook for continuing operations on an organic basis. Revenue growth expectations increased by 25 basis points, reflecting current business momentum, while Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion increased by 60 basis points, supported by a stronger margin trajectory as certain cost actions were delivered ahead of plan.

Foreign exchange fluctuations could cause the implied As Reported dollar ranges to differ. The Valos (U.K.) Limited acquisition is immaterial to financial guidance.

FY 2026

Q3 2026 CC growth Implied AR $ CC growth Implied AR $ Revenues 5.25 – 7.25%

(previously 5-7%) $456 – $461M 5 – 7% $114 - $116M Adjusted EBITDA margin 510 – 610 bps

(previously 450-550 bps) 28 – 29% 450 – 550 bps 29 – 30%

Notes: Guidance is for continuing operations and on an organic basis. The implied As Reported (“AR”) ranges are based on July 2026 foreign exchange rates. Currency fluctuations may cause reported results to differ. The Constant Currency (“CC”) growth rates represent the Company’s official guidance expectations. For comparative purposes, the One11 Managed Services business, which was sold on April 30 and contributed approximately $4 million to full year Recurring Revenue, remains in the prior-year comparative period because it does not qualify for discontinued operations accounting treatment.

Recurring Revenue, which represents approximately 95% of total revenue, is expected to be supported by the Company’s target growth algorithm, with approximately 80% of growth driven by volume and pricing and approximately 20% driven by new logos. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be driven primarily by improved operating efficiencies and disciplined expense management.

The Company’s mid-term financial target is to exit 2027 as a Rule of 40 company at the consolidated level, as defined by the sum of revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Q3 2026 Dividend Payment

The Board approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. Payment will be made on October 15, 2026 to common shareholders of record as at September 30, 2026.

Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

On account of its immaterial take-up, the Company is moving forward with canceling its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) effective with the payment of its fourth quarter dividend.

Q2 2026 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/597376968 Live Call: 1-833-461-5787 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 597 376 968) Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary and other financial measures as defined in NI 52-112. These non-GAAP and other financial measures include Adjusted Earnings (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, and Constant Currency; non-GAAP ratios such as Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow per share; capital management measures such as Free Cash Flow; and supplementary financial and other measures such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Recurring Revenue, Software - Annual Recurring Revenue and VMS - Annual Recurring Revenue. Management believes that these measures may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company’s shares as they provide additional insight into the Company’s performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section on Page 3 of the Management’s Discussion & Analysis dated February 19, 2026 for the period ended December 31, 2025 (the “MD&A”), which is incorporated by reference in this press release and which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information on each measure, including definitions and methods of calculation. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Profit (Loss) and Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is included at the end of this press release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to expected divestitures (including expected timing of such divestitures) as well as the discussion of our business, strategies and expectations of future performance, including any guidance on financial expectations and anticipated changes to our business lines, proposed changes to our financial statements, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “continue”, “goal”, “objective”, “remain” and other similar terminology.



Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information (including sections entitled “Business Outlook”) include, but are not limited to: engagement and product pipeline opportunities will result in associated definitive agreements; continued adoption of cloud subscriptions by our customers; retention of material clients and bookings; sustaining our software and subscription renewals; successful execution of our business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; consistent and stable foreign exchange conditions; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; opportunity to acquire accretive businesses and the absence of negative financial and other impacts resulting from strategic investments, acquisitions or dispositions on short term results; successful integration of acquired businesses; and continued availability of qualified professionals.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to: the Commercial Real Estate market conditions; the general state of the economy; our financial performance; our financial targets; our international operations; acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic investments; business interruption events; third party information and data; cybersecurity; industry competition; technology strategy; our subscription renewals; our sales pipeline; professional talent; client concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; our use of technology; intellectual property; compliance with laws and regulations; privacy and data protection; artificial intelligence; our leverage and financial covenants; interest rates; inflation; our brand, reputation & social media risk; our ARGUS Intelligence transition; share repurchase programs; fixed price engagements; currency fluctuations; credit; tax matters; financial reporting standards; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; regulatory review; our insurance limits; our internal and disclosure controls; our dividend payments; the price of our common shares; our capital investments; the issuance of additional common shares and debt; shareholder activism; health and safety hazards; environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and climate change; and communications regulation; and foreign private issuer status, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

Certain information in this press release, including sections entitled “Business Outlook”, may be considered as “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Altus Group’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2026 2025 (1) 2026 2025 (1) Revenues $ 112,666 $ 105,643 $ 220,901 $ 210,001 Cost of sales 30,528 30,611 61,525 61,733 Gross profit 82,138 75,032 159,376 148,268 Sales and marketing expense 18,295 15,931 35,675 33,146 Research and development expense 13,120 12,853 26,373 26,039 General and administrative expense 25,999 28,201 53,361 58,948 Depreciation and amortization 8,331 9,810 17,330 19,916 Other operating expense 10,143 (3,292) 22,156 (3,531) Restructuring expense (recovery) 3,374 821 8,071 7,057 Impairment charge - - 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets 50 15 375 27 Operating profit (loss) 2,826 10,693 (4,852) 6,666 Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures (516) (352) (802) (121) Interest costs (income), net 2,821 119 2,642 (1,197) (Gain) loss on investments (1,309) (133) (1,469) 5 Profit (loss) before income tax from continuing operations 1,830 11,059 (5,223) 7,979 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,361 3,517 2,793 7,711 Profit (loss) from continuing operations (1,531) 7,542 (8,016) 268 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations 1,706 1,221 (3,121) 384,279 Profit (loss) $ 175 $ 8,763 $ (11,137) $ 384,547 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences 11,486 (20,355) 21,353 (17,126) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 11,486 (20,355) 21,353 (17,126) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ 11,661 $ (11,592) $ 10,216 $ 367,421 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.04) $ 0.17 $ (0.21) $ 0.01 Discontinued operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.08) $ 8.57 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.04) $ 0.17 $ (0.21) $ 0.01 Discontinued operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.08) $ 8.50

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the change in presentation and discontinued operations. Refer to Note 9 of the interim financial statements.





Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (1) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,922 $ 420,690 Trade receivables and other 106,796 130,358 Income taxes recoverable 8,848 4,321 Derivative financial instruments 4,382 7,459 181,948 562,828 Assets held for sale 80,105 15,007 Total current assets 262,053 577,835 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 6,774 7,139 Derivative financial instruments 523 5,687 Investments 13,573 12,094 Investment in joint venture - 22,080 Deferred tax assets 11,635 17,964 Right-of-use assets 14,432 20,850 Property, plant and equipment 8,470 10,555 Intangibles 176,580 187,060 Goodwill 369,728 389,043 Total non-current assets 601,715 672,472 Total assets $ 863,768 $ 1,250,307 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 213,488 $ 529,318 Income taxes payable 3,593 18,717 Lease liabilities 9,233 11,223 226,314 559,258 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 14,921 2,474 Total current liabilities 241,235 561,732 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 12,724 24,991 Lease liabilities 16,717 29,175 Borrowings 246,533 154,558 Deferred tax liabilities 20,000 20,975 Total non-current liabilities 295,974 229,699 Total liabilities 537,209 791,431 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 678,044 786,181 Contributed surplus 22,682 (300,542) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 63,918 41,173 Retained earnings (deficit) (436,693) (67,936) Reserves of assets held for sale (1,392) - Total shareholders’ equity 326,559 458,876 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 863,768 $ 1,250,307

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 of the interim financial statements.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ (5,223) $ 7,979 Profit (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations (3,121) 456,612 Profit (loss) before income taxes $ (8,344) $ 464,591 Adjustments for: Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,800 4,028 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,516 1,928 Amortization of intangibles 13,537 14,741 Interest costs (income), net 2,756 (1,097) Share-based compensation 8,317 7,916 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 6,249 (1,161) (Gain) loss on investments (1,469) 5 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 375 27 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 1,877 (457,757) (Gain) loss on equity derivatives 7,894 5,407 Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures (802) (121) Impairment of non-financial assets 887 - Impairment of right-of-use assets, net of (gain) loss on sub-leases (804) 3,534 Net changes in: Operating working capital 9,640 (7,472) Liabilities for cash-settled share-based compensation (7,815) (5,691) Net cash generated by (used in) operations 36,614 28,878 Interest paid on borrowings (3,185) (3,374) Interest paid on leases (494) (599) Interest received 1,990 7,280 Income taxes paid (11,838) (4,305) Income taxes refunded 212 580 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,299 28,460 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 85 11,984 Financing fees paid (888) (763) Proceeds from borrowings 90,000 50,590 Repayment of borrowings - (177,615) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (9,673) (6,025) Dividends paid (11,534) (12,354) Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation (1,652) (11,241) Cancellation of shares (453,185) (177,998) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (386,847) (323,422) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (268) (352) Purchase of intangibles (903) (806) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,032) (2,173) Proceeds from investments 716 5,197 Proceeds from sale of disposal group 2,665 - Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed 13,914 655,811 Income taxes paid on disposal of discontinued operations (12,639) (20,027) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,453 637,650 Effect of foreign currency translation 2,327 (10,566) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (358,768) 332,122 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 420,690 50,592 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 61,922 $ 382,714





Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025 (1) 2026 2025 (1) Profit (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,531) $ 7,542 $ (8,016) $ 268 Interest costs (income), net 2,821 119 2,642 (1,197) Depreciation and amortization 8,331 9,810 17,330 19,916 Restructuring expense (recovery) 3,374 821 8,071 7,057 Impairment charge - - 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets 50 15 375 27 (Gain) loss on investments (2) (1,309) (133) (1,469) 5 Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures (516) (352) (802) (121) Other operating expense (income) 10,143 (3,292) 22,156 (3,531) Non-cash share-based compensation (3) 4,854 3,810 9,321 8,782 Income tax expense (recovery) (4) 3,361 3,517 2,793 7,711 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,578 $ 21,857 $ 53,288 $ 38,917 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles of non-acquired businesses (1,084) (1,305) (2,190) (2,767) Interest (costs) income, net – other (2,706) 184 (2,262) 1,696 (Gain) loss on hedging transactions, including currency forward contracts and interest expense (income) on swaps 694 1,179 392 2,029 Tax effect of adjusted earnings (loss) adjustments (4) (7,064) (4,566) (12,624) (12,833) Adjusted Earnings (Loss)* $ 19,418 $ 17,349 $ 36,604 $ 27,042 Weighted average number of shares – basic 36,424,809 43,841,362 38,481,154 44,824,199 Weighted average number of restricted shares 188,172 91,003 151,815 91,697 Weighted average number of shares – adjusted 36,612,981 43,932,365 38,632,969 44,915,896 Adjusted EPS (5) $0.53 $0.39 $0.95 $0.60

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations. Refer to Note 9 of the interim financial statements.

(2) (Gain) loss on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships.

(3) These expenses represent non-cash expenditure recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans in addition to the (gain) loss on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs. These amounts are included in cost of sales, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

(4) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), only the tax impacts for the reconciling items noted in the definition of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are adjusted from profit (loss) for the period.

(5) Refer to page 4 of the MD&A for the definition of Adjusted EPS.



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share Free Cash Flow Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,334 $ 27,755 $ 23,299 $ 28,460 Less: Capital Expenditures (670) (1,664) (1,935) (2,979) Free Cash Flow $ 1,664 $ 26,091 $ 21,364 $ 25,481 Weighted average number of shares – basic 36,424,809 43,841,362 38,481,154 44,824,199 Weighted average number of restricted shares 188,172 91,003 151,815 91,697 Weighted average number of shares – adjusted 36,612,981 43,932,365 38,632,969 44,915,896 Free Cash Flow per Share $0.05 $0.59 $0.55 $0.57



Constant Currency

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2026 As presented For Constant

Currency As presented For Constant

Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.385 1.384 1.378 1.409 Pound Sterling 1.857 1.847 1.853 1.827 Euro 1.609 1.570 1.607 1.539 Australian Dollar 0.982 0.886 0.967 0.893





Three months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2025 As presented For Constant

Currency As presented For Constant

Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.384 1.368 1.409 1.358 Pound Sterling 1.847 1.726 1.827 1.718 Euro 1.570 1.472 1.539 1.468 Australian Dollar 0.886 0.902 0.893 0.894



