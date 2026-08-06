D-BOX to Announce First Quarter 2027 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Company") (TSX: DBO) today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, after market close on August 11, 2026 (after 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join the live webcast, please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nb878zf5 . To avoid any technical delays, participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time. Following the event, a replay of the call will be made available through a webcast on D-BOX's investor relations website at https://www.d-box.com/en/investor-relations .

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Reid

Chief Financial Officer

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

dreid@d-box.com

D-BOX Media Relations

media@d-box.com



