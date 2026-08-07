Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – June 30, 2026: Improved net sales and comparable EBITDA in the second quarter 

Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report on August 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report for January 1–June 30, 2026:

Improved net sales and comparable EBITDA in the second quarter

In this financial report, the figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

April–June 2026 in brief:

Net sales increased by 5.8% and amounted to EUR 105.6 million (99.8).

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 4.3 million (3.2)

Cash flow from operations was EUR -4.5 million (-10.1)

Gearing 51.6% (85.5%) following successful rights issue

January–June 2026 in brief:

Net sales decreased 7.4% and amounted to EUR 201.2 million (217.3)

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 6.5 million (7.3)

Cash flow from operations was EUR 0.0 million (-10.5)





Outlook for 2026

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2026 will improve from 2025. In 2025, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 12.6 million.

KEY FIGURES

4–6/2026 4–6/2025 1–6/2026 1–6/2025 1–12/2025 Net sales, EUR million 105.6 99.8 201.2 217.3 412.4 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 4.3 3.2 6.5 7.3 12.6 Comparable EBITDA, % 4.1 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.1 EBITDA, EUR million 2.3 2.6 2.0 6.6 11.3 EBITDA, % 2.2 2.6 1.0 3.1 2.7 Comparable operating profit / loss, EUR million 0.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -4.2 Comparable operating profit / loss, % 0.2 -1.0 -0.8 -0.6 -1.0 Operating profit / loss, EUR million -1.8 -1.6 -6.2 -1.9 -5.9 Operating profit / loss, % -1.7 -1.6 -3.1 -0.9 -1.4 Profit / loss for the period, EUR million -3.0 -4.0 -8.7 -6.2 -12.1 Cash flow from operations, EUR million -4.5 -10.1 -0.0 -10.5 12.2 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR(1 -0.05 -0.11 0.00 -0.11 0.13 Earnings per share, basic, EUR(1 -0.03 -0.04 -0.09 -0.07 -0.13 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -5.6 -1.4 -3.3 Gearing, % 51.6 85.5 80.7

1) Rights issue was implemented in June 2026 and gross proceeds of EUR 27.8 million received in July 2026. The number of shares and the share price and key ratios based on these for the current and comparative periods have been restated accordingly.

CEO REVIEW

“During the first half of 2026, nonwoven market demand remained stable, while geopolitical instability continued to disrupt the supply and lead to higher raw material and energy costs. Suominen maintained good availability of raw materials throughout the period. To address cost inflation, the company shifted from its standard quarterly pricing mechanism to monthly pricing, where possible. Despite this change, the margin recovery was delayed due to the inherent lag between cost increases and price adjustments.

In the second quarter, net sales increased to EUR 105.6 million (EUR 99.8 million). The growth was supported by higher production volumes and early improvements in operational efficiency. Comparable EBITDA increased during the period to EUR 4.3 million (EUR 3.2 million), supported by the reduction of fixed costs and other early benefits from our profitability improvement program.

This Full Potential Program was launched in January 2026 with the objective of improving profitability and achieving a 10% EBITDA margin, and it progressed from the planning phase to execution during the period. The program focuses on improving production and supply, operational efficiency, and commercial capabilities.

At the end of the second quarter, with a delay after resolving technical issues, we started the qualification of our new production line in Alicante, Spain, dedicated to sustainable nonwovens. We also received important external recognition for our workplace safety and culture. Our Nakkila plant in Finland received the highest possible classification from the Vision Zero Forum which highlights our long-term systematic safety work. Our Paulínia plant in Brazil celebrated a historic milestone of 14 years without lost-time accidents, and the factory was also recognized, for the third consecutive year, in the Great Place to Work® awards.

As announced in May, we launched a capital raise to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the implementation of the Full Potential Program. At the end of the second quarter, Suominen successfully completed an oversubscribed rights issue and received gross proceeds of approximately EUR 28 million from the offering at the beginning of July.

I want to thank our shareholders for their support and confidence in Suominen's future. The capital raise represents an important step in strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting the execution of our strategy. We remain focused and committed to improving performance and creating sustainable value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Charles Héaulmé

President and CEO

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, and Kimmo Raunio, CFO, will present the result in English in a webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media on August 7 at 10:30 a.m. (EEST). The webcast can be followed at https://suominen.events.inderes.com/q2-2026. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://events.inderes.com/suominen/q2-2026/dial-in. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January–September 2026 on November 5, 2026, approximately at 9:00 a.m. (EET).

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3268

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, tel. +358 10 214 3053

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412,4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

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