OSL Group Launches OSL AgentPay — Multi-Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure for AI Agents

OSL AgentPay enables developer AI agents to make autonomous intent-based payments via stablecoins, empowering the rapidly growing AI-driven economic activity worldwide.

HONG KONG, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX: 863) ("OSL"), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced the launch of OSL AgentPay, a stablecoin payment infrastructure designed for AI agents. AgentPay enables developer AI agents to execute autonomous intent-based payment flows, meeting the high-frequency, micro-value payment demands between agents.

AgentPay will support multiple stablecoins (including USDT, USDC, USDGO, and more) and multiple payment protocols (x402, AP2, MPP, and more). Developers can now integrate via API from today. Over the longer term, OSL intends to leverage this momentum to drive adoption of AgentPay, expand payment use cases between agents, and explore the global AI economic ecosystem comprising agents, developers, enterprises, and infrastructure partners.

AgentPay delivers eight core capabilities: execution interface, multi-asset path selection, multi-stablecoin abstraction, nano-payment capability, zero gas fees, multi-protocol compatibility, multi-wallet compatibility, and global fiat on- and off-ramp. Developers need only express payment intent — amount, asset, payee — and their AI Agents can directly instruct AgentPay to handle routing, signing, and settlement. AgentPay will progressively integrate the group's global fiat on- and off-ramp infrastructure provider, Banxa, and its enterprise stablecoin, USDGO.

Agent-to-agent (A2A) payment requests and market capacity are growing rapidly. McKinsey research projects that global agentic commerce could reach US$3 trillion to US$5 trillion by 2030. However, while open payment protocols including x402 and AP2 have standardised how agents negotiate terms and carry payment authorisation, they do not determine settlement — how funds and value convert across currencies, and how they reach agent endpoints. OSL AgentPay is designed to address these issues through a single-integration combining a protocol-compatible gateway with OSL's global settlement core: enterprise stablecoin USDGO, global liquidity, stablecoin settlement, and fiat on- and off-ramps.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"Agentic Commerce is rapidly emerging, and we are proactively embracing Agentic AI to empower the massive wave of economic activity ahead. The core of this economic activity still relies on distribution, liquidity, and infrastructure — and that is exactly where OSL has focused its strengths. We will enable global capital to flow freely through AI agents, the connective tissue of tomorrow's society."

William Yuan, Head of OSL AI Labs and Vice President of Engineering at OSL Group, said:

"Stablecoins will become the optimal base-layer asset for agentic economic activity. Hundreds of thousands of paying agents are transacting across thousands of endpoints. That is why we are building an ecosystem: protocols, wallets, chains, stablecoin issuers, risk and compliance partners, and the agents themselves. OSL AgentPay will first partner with developers across Asia to actively explore payment scenarios and use cases, and then serve AI commercial opportunities for global enterprises."

Visit osl.com/en/agentpay/ for product demos and developer docs.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.