Toobit Launches Lucky Gift for Crypto Sharing





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of Lucky Gift, a new feature designed to make sharing cryptocurrency simpler, more flexible, and more interactive.

The feature allows traders to distribute digital assets across personal networks and community channels using custom links, QR codes, or unique codes.

Lucky Gift supports two distribution modes:

Random gifts: Amounts are distributed randomly among recipients, injecting excitement and unpredictability into community events, campaigns, and group interactions.

Fixed gifts: Every recipient receives an identical amount, providing a clear and straightforward option for direct gifting between friends or distributing uniform rewards.

Built for convenience and safety, Lucky Gift features automated asset management. When a trader creates a gift, the designated amount is temporarily frozen in their Spot Account. Once claimed, funds are deposited directly into the recipient's Spot Account. Any unclaimed balances are automatically returned to the sender after 24 hours, requiring no manual intervention.

Traders can get started by navigating to the Toobit Lucky Gift page on the web or accessing it directly through the app. For more details, visit the Toobit announcement page.

With digital finance increasingly intersecting with social culture, highlighted by recent consumer surveys showing that over 30% of younger demographics actively look to digital assets and peer gifting for social occasions and celebrations, modern trading is increasingly defined by social interaction and peer engagement.

As active online groups drive high-frequency participation, exchanges are prioritizing tools that turn asset distribution into a social activity. Features like peer-to-peer gifting models are vital for fostering connected, interactive communities in a dynamic digital economy.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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