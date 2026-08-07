McChip Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChip Resources Inc. (TSXV: MCS) (“McChip” or the “Company”) announces that, effective August 7, 2026, Mr. Richard (Bo) McCloskey has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of McChip. The Company recognizes the many contributions of Mr. McCloskey over the past 50 years and is grateful for his continued support as a McChip shareholder. The Company wishes Mr. McCloskey the best in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Zachary Goldenberg has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company effective August 7, 2026.

Mr. Goldenberg is the Principal of Liberty Venture Partners, a Toronto-based investment and advisory firm focused on growth-stage companies operating in rapidly emerging industries. A corporate securities lawyer by training, he has extensive experience advising entrepreneurs, investors, and public companies across the private and public capital markets. Mr. Goldenberg is an active investor and has served as a non-executive director of several publicly listed companies, providing governance and strategic oversight through periods of growth and capital formation. He holds a combined Juris Doctor (JD) and Honours Business Administration (HBA) degree from Western Law and the Ivey Business School, has earned the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and serves on the TSX Venture Exchange's Ontario Advisory Committee.

The Company’s management and board of directors now consists of Messrs. Zachary Goldenberg (CEO and Director), Carlo Rigillo (CFO and Corporate Secretary), Grant Duthie (Director) and Ed Dumond (Director).

About McChip Resources Inc.

McChip is a Canadian natural resource company incorporated in 1935 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Matachewan maintains exposure to the natural resource sector through investments in mineral and other resource-related opportunities. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.