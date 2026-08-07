UE Crypto Expands Global AI Cloud Computing Services to Meet Growing Digital Infrastructure Demand

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UE Crypto , an AI cloud computing and digital infrastructure service provider, today announced a strategic expansion of its global cloud computing network to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing, driven by continued institutional investor investment in digital assets and blockchain technology.





This expansion coincides with the overall growth momentum of institutional investor investment in the digital asset sector. According to the latest data from SoSoValue, the total net inflow into the US spot XRP ETF on August 6 was $3.45 million. The Bitwise XRP ETF led the day with a net inflow of $2.88 million, bringing its historical cumulative net inflow to approximately $510 million. Market observers point out that the continued inflow of funds into digital asset investment products reflects investors' growing confidence in blockchain technology, which in turn will drive the broader development of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Meeting the Computing Needs of Artificial Intelligence

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, large language models (LLM), and enterprise digital transformation has significantly increased the global demand for high-performance computing resources. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency mining, which focuses on securing blockchain network security, artificial intelligence computing provides the infrastructure for model training, enterprise cloud services, scientific research, and fintech.

To meet this demand, UE Crypto is expanding its globally distributed network of data centers and high-performance server clusters. The company leverages its proprietary intelligent resource scheduling technology to dynamically allocate and optimize computing power, thereby improving operational efficiency for both enterprise and individual clients.

Platform Coverage and Digital Asset Integration

UE Crypto currently operates in over 150 countries and regions, with more than 2 million global users. The platform integrates cloud computing services with digital asset access capabilities, supporting a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, BCH, LTC, and DOGE.

UE Crypto continues to optimize its user registration process , enabling clients to seamlessly select customized service plans that meet their specific computing needs. The company plans to further enhance its product portfolio, technology infrastructure, and service quality in the coming quarters.

Looking Ahead

“With the continued convergence of digital assets, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, high-performance computing capabilities are becoming a key cornerstone of the digital economy,” a company spokesperson said. UE Crypto plans to further expand its global computing network, enhance its AI resource scheduling capabilities, and strengthen platform security and stability to support the long-term development of the AI ​​and digital asset ecosystem.

About UE Crypto

UE Crypto is a technology platform focused on AI cloud computing and digital infrastructure services. Leveraging a globally distributed computing network and intelligent resource scheduling technology, the company is committed to providing efficient, scalable, and reliable cloud computing solutions to users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Website: https://uecrypto.com/

Email: info@uecrypto.com