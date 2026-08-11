UE Crypto Announces Continued Global Expansion as User Adoption of Cloud-Based Digital Infrastructure Grows

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UE Crypto , a platform focused on cloud computing, distributed computing power and digital asset infrastructure services, today announced the continued expansion of its global service network as demand for accessible digital infrastructure grows across international markets.





The company said its expansion is focused on extending access to its cloud-based and distributed computing services to users in additional markets while strengthening the infrastructure supporting its existing international user base.

According to UE Crypto, the platform currently serves users in more than 150 countries and regions and has surpassed 2 million users globally. The company said the continued growth of its user base is part of its broader effort to expand access to cloud-based computing resources and digital infrastructure services.

“Expanding our global reach is an important part of our long-term development,” said UE Crypto. “As more users seek flexible access to digital infrastructure, we are continuing to develop our distributed network and services to support users across a broader range of markets.”

Expanding Access to Distributed Computing Services

UE Crypto provides services centered on cloud computing resources, distributed computing power and related digital infrastructure. The company's model is designed to provide users with access to computing resources without requiring them to independently purchase and maintain physical computing equipment.

As part of its expansion, UE Crypto is continuing to develop its distributed network and resource-management capabilities. The company said these efforts are intended to improve the accessibility and scalability of its services as its international user community grows.

The expansion comes as cloud computing continues to play a larger role in digital infrastructure. Businesses and technology users increasingly rely on internet-based access to computing, storage and networking resources rather than maintaining all infrastructure locally.

According to Eurostat, 52.74% of EU enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, highlighting the continued adoption of cloud-based infrastructure among businesses.

How the UE Crypto Service Process Works

As the company expands its reach into additional markets, UE Crypto has structured access to its services around a straightforward three-step process.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can visit the official UE Crypto platform and complete the account registration process in accordance with the platform's applicable requirements.

Step 2: Select a Service

After registration, users can review the cloud computing services available through the platform and select an option based on their individual requirements, available resources and preferred service period.

The platform supports funding methods involving major cryptocurrencies. Applicable fees, service terms, eligibility requirements and other conditions are determined by the platform and should be reviewed by users before proceeding.

Step 3: Monitor and Manage

Following activation, users can access the platform dashboard to review account activity, service status and other related information. Users can also manage their accounts and adjust selected services according to their individual requirements and the terms available through the platform.

Under the cloud-based model, users do not need to independently purchase or maintain the physical computing hardware supporting the services. UE Crypto manages the underlying computing resources and related infrastructure as part of its service model.

Global User Growth Becomes a Focus

UE Crypto said increasing user adoption is a central focus of its international expansion strategy.

With users across more than 150 countries and regions, the company is continuing to broaden the availability of its services while developing infrastructure designed to support users in different markets.

The company said its expansion strategy includes strengthening distributed computing capacity, improving service accessibility and continuing to develop its platform for an increasingly international user base.

The company also said that its three-step service process is intended to provide users with a clear path from account registration to service selection and ongoing account management.

Supporting the Next Stage of Digital Infrastructure

The growth of blockchain, Web3 applications, artificial intelligence and other data-intensive technologies is increasing attention on the computing infrastructure required to support digital services.

Industry research also points to continued expansion in cloud infrastructure. Grand View Research estimates that the global cloud computing market will grow from approximately $1.19 trillion in 2026 to $3.35 trillion by 2033, reflecting continued demand for scalable computing and data infrastructure.

UE Crypto said it plans to build on its existing international presence by continuing to expand its distributed computing network and develop services designed to provide users with flexible access to digital infrastructure.

The company expects global user adoption to remain an important component of its growth strategy as it expands into additional markets.

About UE Crypto

UE Crypto is a digital infrastructure platform focused on cloud computing, distributed computing power and digital asset-related infrastructure services.

According to the company, UE Crypto currently serves users in more than 150 countries and regions, with more than 2 million users worldwide. The platform provides users with access to cloud-based computing services through its online infrastructure and continues to develop its global distributed network.

For additional information about UE Crypto and its services, visit the official UE Crypto website.