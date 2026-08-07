E.F. Hutton & Co. Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for $5.0 Million Public Offering for iSpecimen

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, today announced that it served as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the $5 million public offering for iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC), an online global marketplace that connects researchers requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers.

The offering provides iSpecimen with additional capital to support its strategic priorities, including repayment of outstanding liabilities, potential acquisitions and investments, marketing initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

The transaction marks E.F. Hutton's third capital markets engagement with iSpecimen since December 2025, reflecting the firm's ongoing relationship with the Company and its continued role in supporting its capital markets strategy. During that time, E.F. Hutton has served as exclusive placement agent on multiple financing transactions, helping iSpecimen access the capital necessary to advance its strategic objectives.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented, “We are pleased to once again support iSpecimen on another successful financing. This transaction represents our third capital markets engagement with the Company in less than a year, reflecting the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to supporting innovative healthcare companies as they execute their long-term growth strategies. We appreciate the confidence iSpecimen has placed in E.F. Hutton and look forward to continuing to serve as a trusted capital markets advisor as the Company advances its strategic objectives.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America. We provide a comprehensive range of investment banking and capital markets services across our specialized divisions, delivering integrated solutions at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.efhutton.com.

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