Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $415.4 million or $171.49 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the same period in 2025
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For thethree monthsended
|06/30/2026
|06/30/2025
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|415.4
|$
|226.3
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|171.49
|$
|92.75
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082