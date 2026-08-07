Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $415.4 million or $171.49 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For thethree monthsended
 06/30/2026
 06/30/2025
      
Net income attributable to common shareholders$415.4  $226.3 
      
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$171.49  $92.75 
        

Contact: 
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


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