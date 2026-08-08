GSJJ Expands Its Custom Keychain Production Line and Releases Technical Procurement Standards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better prepare for the upcoming autumn exhibition season and the peak season for corporate gift procurement in the fourth quarter, GSJJ announced the expansion of its keychain production line and launched a technical procurement guide to help procurement personnel assess material performance, standardize hardware specifications, and simplify the procurement process.

This guide details the materials and manufacturing processes involved in custom metal keychains, evaluates their performance, and compares them with acrylic keychains . It notes that metal keychains are suitable as gifts for corporate executives, whereas flat acrylic and soft PVC keychains —offering striking visual appeal and lower unit costs—are ideal for promotional giveaways. Backed by upgraded production lines, the guide enables buyers to evaluate cost-effective options and maximize branding space. The guide specifically emphasizes that acrylic printing offers a larger display area compared to traditional metal designs, and can simultaneously display corporate logos and scannable QR codes.

In addition, to eliminate ambiguities in supply chain communication (a problem that has led to a 15% order error rate in the industry), the guide distinguishes between custom keyrings and keychains. A "keyring" is strictly defined as an open metal ring that is a core functional component, while a "keychain" is defined as a complete assembled product that includes a pendant, an open ring, a swivel clasp, and a connecting chain.

“Standardized product parameters and structural terminology help customers make informed decisions based on their event scale and budget,” said Karen Linda, Chief Marketing Officer at GSJJ. "Establishing these technical specifications brings greater efficiency to procurement workflow."

About GSJJ

GSJJ is a manufacturer of custom promotional merchandise, providing global shipping and design support to businesses and event organizers.

Media Info

Name: GSJJ

Phone: +1 (866)573-4920

Email: pr@gs-jj.com

Website: https://www.gs-jj.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0df0fdee-ac00-44fb-bb42-e55952ea531e