46/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 10 August 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 46/2026

Weekly report on share buyback

On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total beginning 337,231 94.34 31,813,010 3 August 2026 5,000 113.00 565,000 4 August 2026 4,900 113.68 557,032 5 August 2026 4,800 114.55 549,840 6 August 2026 4,600 115.17 529,782 7 August 2026 4,400 115.82 509,608 Accumulated 360,931 95.65 34,524,272



A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/.

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 1.8% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 629,066 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 3.2% of the share capital.





Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at trifork.com.





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