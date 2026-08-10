LBank Launches Crypto Resilience Initiative, Building on Its Security Collaboration with CertiK

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank today announced the launch of the Crypto Resilience Initiative, an effort to support the security of its platform. As part of this initiative, LBank will continue to work with CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, through CertiK’s penetration testing services and LBank’s participation in CertiK’s Bug Bounty program.

The initiative is intended to support LBank’s ongoing security efforts by applying CertiK’s professional penetration testing capabilities and extensive blockchain security expertise into LBank’s platform security practices.

As digital assets continue to see broader adoption, exchanges and blockchain infrastructure providers are facing increasingly sophisticated threats, including cross-chain exploits, smart contract vulnerabilities, and AI-assisted attack techniques. The Crypto Resilience Initiative is designed to support more proactive security practices through enhanced technical assessments and external blockchain security expertise.

"Security is becoming increasingly collaborative," said Eric He, Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Advisor at LBank. "As the blockchain ecosystem grows more interconnected, protecting users requires not only stronger internal controls but also closer cooperation across the industry. Through the Crypto Resilience Initiative, we look forward to working with CertiK to contribute to a safer digital asset ecosystem."

Alongside external security partnerships, LBank continues to maintain a multi-layered security framework that includes cold wallet custody, multi-signature authorization, behavioral analytics, AI-assisted risk detection, and continuous monitoring designed to safeguard user assets and maintain platform stability.

Looking ahead, LBank plans to continue working with CertiK to further advance the Crypto Resilience Initiative. The companies expect the initiative to support stronger security practices across the industry while contributing to the long-term resilience of the digital asset ecosystem.

About CertiK

CertiK is the largest Web3 security service provider, headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 2017, the company has grown into a trusted risk management partner for regulators, institutions, and Web3 innovators worldwide.

CertiK delivers AI-powered, full-lifecycle risk management solutions that integrate directly into institutional clients’ system development lifecycles (SDLC). To date, CertiK has detected more than 119,000 vulnerabilities and protected over $600 billion in digital assets across 150+ countries and regions. Operating under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards, CertiK works closely with regulators worldwide on digital asset policy development and regulatory consultation.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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