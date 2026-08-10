COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 41/2026 - August 10, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,428,000
|456.45
|651,816,880
|August 3, 2026
|9,000
|481.88
|4,336,920
|August 4, 2026
|10,000
|474.90
|4,749,000
|August 5, 2026
|10,000
|484.27
|4,842,.700
|August 6, 2026
|9,000
|486.12
|4,375,080
|August 7, 2026
|9,000
|485.18
|4,366,620
|Total accumulated under the program
|1,475,000
|457.28
|674,487,200
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,728,388 shares,
corresponding to 3.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments