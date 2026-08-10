San Francisco, CA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FurtherAI, the leading insurance AI platform, today announced the appointment of Zachary “Zac” Hirsch as Senior Vice President of Sales. Hirsch will lead FurtherAI’s commercial organization and go-to-market strategy as the company expands across carriers, managing general agents, brokers, and wholesalers.





FurtherAI Appoints Zachary Hirsch as SVP to Lead Its Next Phase of Growth.

The appointment follows a period of rapid growth for FurtherAI, including successful product deployments at five of the top 10 carriers and five of the top 15 insurance brokers and wholesalers in the United States. The company’s AI agents automate complex workflows across submissions, underwriting, policy administration, audits, and claims, enabling insurance professionals to spend more time applying their expertise and serving customers.

Hirsch brings more than 18 years of experience in enterprise software and global commercial leadership. His experience also includes developing and expanding relationships with leading insurers and brokers, including Allstate and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., among others.

During his time at Verkada, Hirsch helped scale the commercial organization as the business grew to more than $1 billion. Hirsch’s teams consistently outperformed, and leaders he developed went on to serve as directors, vice presidents, and regional heads.

“Zac is a highly respected commercial leader with a remarkable record of building teams that scale,” said Aman Gour, Co-Founder and CEO of FurtherAI. “From our first conversation, it was clear that we shared a conviction: AI can create enormous value for insurance, but only when it is deployed thoughtfully, responsibly, and with a deep understanding of the industry. I’m thrilled to welcome Zac to FurtherAI and work alongside him to help our customers realize that value at scale.”

Before Verkada, Hirsch held enterprise go-to-market roles at Dynamic Signal, Pixlee, and FactSet.

“Insurance is approaching a defining moment,” said Hirsch. “The industry has enormous expertise, but too much of it remains constrained by manual work and disconnected systems. FurtherAI has proven that insurance-native AI can deliver meaningful results in complex enterprise environments. I’m excited to join Aman, Sashank, and the team and build the commercial organization that will bring that impact to customers around the world.”

Hirsch joins FurtherAI during a period of significant momentum. The company raised a Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz and now processes billions of dollars in premiums annually. FurtherAI was also named to the 2026 CB Insights AI 100 as the only company on the list built specifically for insurance.

About FurtherAI

FurtherAI is the leading insurance AI platform. By automating submission intake, underwriting, policy comparison, audits, claims processing, and compliance workflows, FurtherAI eliminates busywork so insurance professionals can focus on judgment, customers, and growth.

FurtherAI works with five of the top 10 P&C carriers and five of the top 15 insurance brokers and wholesalers in the United States. Founded in San Francisco, the company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Nexus Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and other leading investors.



