FurtherAI Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FurtherAI, the Agentic Workspace for Insurance, today announced the availability of FurtherAI in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. FurtherAI customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.





FurtherAI is the AI workspace purpose-built for insurance, automating submission intake, policy comparison, claims processing, and compliance workflows so insurance professionals can focus on risk, clients, and growth. Through the Microsoft Marketplace listing, carriers, MGAs, and brokers can discover and deploy FurtherAI within a Microsoft environment their compliance and IT teams already know and trust — building on FurtherAI's existing integrations with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft SharePoint.





Team FurtherAI: eliminates busywork so insurance professionals can focus on strategy and growth.

“For two years, the AI conversation in insurance has been about model capability: better extraction, faster generation,” said Aman Gour, Co-Founder and CEO of FurtherAI. “This work with Microsoft is about distribution and deployment — meeting insurers inside the infrastructure they already trust.”

“Most AI rollouts in insurance ask teams to rewire their compliance stack to accommodate the AI, and we did the opposite,” said Sashank Gondala, Co-Founder and CTO of FurtherAI. “By meeting insurers inside a Microsoft environment they already use, FurtherAI fits into workflows our customers have already built, rather than asking them to build something new.”

“We're pleased to welcome FurtherAI to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.





FurtherAI Microsoft Integrations.

Media images can be found here.

About FurtherAI

FurtherAI is the AI workspace purpose-built for insurance. By automating submission intake, policy comparison, claims processing, and compliance workflows, FurtherAI eliminates busywork so insurance professionals can focus on strategy and growth. Founded in San Francisco, FurtherAI is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Nexus Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.furtherai.com.